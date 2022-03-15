No bad blood with NCBFG

GUARDIAN Holdings Ltd (GHL) Group CEO, Ravi Tewari, says he will not receive a golden parachute payment following his shock decision to resign his job as the lead executive of one of the region’s largest insurance companies by the end of 2022.
In a March 4, 2022, regulatory notice, GHL chairman, Patrick Hylton, announced that Tewari would demit office.
In an e-mail sent to all of the group’s employees on the day of the announcement, Tewari said he remains “infinitely committed to Guardian for my remaining time as CEO and thereafter forever.” He also said he would continue to sit on the GHL board and on the boards of some of its subsidiaries.
Asked last week in an interview with Express Business whether he would receive a golden parachute upon his departure, Tewari said: “The short answer is no. Remember leaving is entirely my choice. Coordinated very well and very deliberately, but it is entirely my choice.”
A golden parachute is commonly defined as an agreement between a company and an employee specifying that the employee will receive certain significant benefits if employment is terminated.
Tewari said his relationship with his NCBFG colleagues is “excellent” as he is a key executive of the Jamaican group, which is majority owned by Jamaican billionaire, Michael Lee-Chin.
The insurance executive says he intends to leave GHL with a bang.
“I am not going to have my record of performance at Guardian tarnished this year. In fact, I intend to make this my best year,” he said.
Asked how is he going to make 2022 his best year, Tewari said: “I believe once the correct decisions are made in the Caribbean that, notwithstanding what is happening in Ukraine, these will be stronger years economically in the Caribbean than the last few. Simply because you are going to get tourists coming back to the market and an expansion in business activities.
“We have already demonstrated that we can sell even in the toughest of years, which was last year, so I expect another strong year of sales.”
Tewari was appointed to serve as the CEO of GHL on January 1, 2014. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2013, GHL reported profit attributable to shareholders of the parent of $45.56 million, mainly as a result of the write down of its Pointe Simon, Martinique investment.
In 2014, his first year as CEO, GHL declared profit attributable to shareholders of the parent of $400.51 million, according to the company’s 2014 annual report.
For 2021, GHL declared profit attributable of $782.33 million, which means under his stewardship, profit attributable to shareholders increased by more than ten fold.
“I am very pleased with what has been accomplished since the start of my tenure in 2014,” the insurance executive said.
Future endeavours
About his future after he demits office as CEO of GHL, Tewari said he is not going to disappear.
“There are a number of things that I will be looking at, but which I can’t talk about now,” he said. One of the future projects that he can talk about is that he has been contracted by “probably the most prestigious international publisher” to write a book on the skills that should be acquired to advance in the corporate world. The book is due to be published in 2023.
One of the projects Tewarie, and his team, are likely to work on during his remaining time at GHL is look at the company’s capital structure and determine whether it is fit for purpose. Given GHL’s aspiration to be a global financial services player that happens to be domiciled in the Caribbean, Tewari agrees that GHL’s capital structure is not optimal at this time. “Clearly, there is a limit to how much Guardian can grow with its existing capital structure,” said the insurance executive, adding, “We are perhaps a few months away from a definitive position on that.”
While GHL does not have any immediate plans to raise capital, the qualified actuary said: “We are obviously taking a close look at our capital structure because we need to make sure—just as we want to have the right technology and the right organisational structure to go forward—we have the right capital structure.”
He said the group’s back-office technology is cutting edge and its organisational structure is appropriate for growth.
“Guardian has built an engine that if we can start to acquire portfolios, slap it on to our back office, take out costs, we are going to make super profits going forward,” said Tewari.
One of the insurance portfolios that GHL acquired recently was NCB Insurance Company, which was owned by the T&T insurance company’s majority shareholder, the NCB Financial Group. NCBFG owns over 61 per cent of GHL
According to GHL’s 2020 annual report, the group paid a total cash consideration of $237.75 million for NCB Insurance Company’s portfolio of life insurance and annuities, in a transaction that was effective on September 30, 2020. The value of the business acquired was $169.92 million with net assets of $71.82 million.
Asked if GHL paid too much for the Jamaican insurance company, Tewari said: “I do not believe so. We did a very clinical assessment and it is operating within the parameters. We have to actively manage it and we are very careful not to let it run away from us.”
The GHL CEO said NCB Insurance Company “continues to show a lot of promise. We have not started to monetise it to its potential as yet. It is a necessary addition to the Guardian Group because it allows us to ramp up revenue sharply in Jamaica and allows us to drop the unit cost of our administration systems there.”
He said GHL still has work to do to ensure that the Jamaican acquisition is consolidated efficiently.