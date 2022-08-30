No bundling of services, says Guyana’s local content body

Irfaan Ali

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali attends the second Agri-Investment Forum and Expo during his recent visit to Trinidad.

AMID growing concern in T&T about Guyana’s local content stipulations, the country’s Local Content Secretariat (LCS) said it is clamping down on contract bundling, with companies at risk of not being certified as being compliant with the law.

In a statement on Friday, the Secretariat noted that companies were issued “a final caution” to desist from the practice of bundling services listed on the First Schedule of Guyana’s Local Content Act.

The director of a company operating in Guyana explained that the new stipulation of the local content body is likely to be directed at the large multi-national energy services companies like Schlumberger and Halliburton.

The Secretariat pointed out that companies have been reminded that contracts with bundled services awarded before the implementation of Guyana’s Local Content Act “will not be recognised or counted” when measuring compliance with the minimum targets set out in the First Schedule.

And by defaulting on the minimum local content levels, companies will not be awarded the Certificate of Compliance by the Secretariat at the end of the year.

“Without a Certificate of Compliance, it means that the Contractor or Sub-Contractor has failed to carry out petroleum operations without the minimum local content requirement, thereby committing an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of fifty (50) million dollars,” the LCS outlined.

The topic of contract bundling has been heavily ventilated in the local media in recent weeks.

In an interview with the Sunday Express on August 21, Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali said the policy that local content must be utilised in investments in Guyana facilitates investment and creates an even platform through which the Guyanese private sector can develop.

He said the minimum carve-outs enable the building of capacity and provision of services by his country’s private ­sector.

Additionally, he said the local content policy allows for the building of partnership, transfer of technology and fostering greater integration and collaboration with local, regional and international companies.

“It is, therefore, not a hindrance but a facilitator of private sector development, capacity building, technology transfer and human ­resource development,” Ali said.

The issue is being championed by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI). Its President, Timothy Tucker has been at the forefront of the advocacy and has said that the practice of contract bundling puts locals at a disadvantage.

He even went as far as to say that it runs counter to the spirit and intent of Guyana’s local content law.

