Trinidad and Tobago’s largest and most important institutional investor, the National Insurance Board (NIB), sold off or sold down its shareholding in Barbados-based CIBC FirstCaribbean between October 31, 2021 and September 15, 2022, enquiries by the Sunday Express have revealed.
Central depository records of CIBC FirstCaribbean indicate that NIB held 7,000,000 shares in the bank as at October 31, 2021, its year end, with the T&T institution ranking as the bank’s fourth largest shareholder.
NIB does not appear in the CIBC FirstCaribbean top 20 shareholders’ list as at September 15, 2022, which was the record date for the bank’s third quarter dividend.
That means NIB either sold all of its 7,000,000 shares in CIBC FirstCaribbean or sold enough shares so that it dropped out of the bank’s top 20 shareholders’ list. Number 20 on the CIBC FirstCaribbean’s top 20 list as at September 15, 2022 is a company called Nicholas House Ltd, which held 1,448,521 shares in the bank.
The Sunday Express sent four questions to a NIB spokesperson on Thursday morning asking the financial institution whether it had sold all or most of its 7,000,000 shares in CIBC FirstCaribbean. If it sold the shares, NIB was also asked, why did it do so. The financial institution was asked, as well, if it was generally looking to sell its shares in locally listed companies in order to raise liquidity.
Contacted on Thursday afternoon, the spokesperson said the NIB would not be commenting on the questions.
Contacted for a comment with three questions, Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Brian Manning—who is leading the ministry’s consultations on pushing back the NIB’s retirement age—referred questions on the issue to the NIB’s investment manager. Several attempts to get through to Navin Rajkumar, NIB’s executive manager of investments, by telephone on Friday proved futile.
The Sunday Express also called for NIB chairman, Patrick Ferreira, at his workplace on Friday and left messages for him. Up to late last night, he had not responded. As chairman of NIB, Ferreira chairs the institution’s investment committee.
While the NIB was not prepared to answer questions on the sale of local equities, the statutory institution’s chief operating officer of business services, Feyaad Khan, told a February 9, 2022 meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, that the NIB does not actively trade existing shares on the local stock market.
Khan said this was because of “the impact on the financial markets locally were we to engage in actively selling and buying equities”.
Addressing the Public Accounts Committee, Khan said 57 per cent of NIB’s investment portfolio is in local and international equities, 28 per cent is in bonds and fixed-income instruments and between ten and 12 per cent is held in cash and cash equivalents. NIB holds up to 12 per cent of its investment portfolio in cash and cash equivalents to meet the ongoing liquidity needs of the institution—to pay benefits and run its operations, Khan said.
“We hold investments in almost every (local publicly listed) company and were we to actively start selling and buying and trading in these securities, you will induce a lot of volatility in the local markets, which we do not want.”
As at June 30, 2021, the NIB’s investment portfolio had total assets of $31 billion, as it was boosted by about $3.25 billion in realised and unrealised gains, representing a 13.38 per cent increase in total return, according to its 2021 annual report.
“The growth was mainly on account of the equity portion of the investment portfolio, which experienced an impressive 16.7 per cent increase over the period. These returns were timely as the recessive impact of Covid-19 on the local economy and the absence of recommended structural changes amplified the National Insurance system deficit for FY 2021,” states the annual report.
The NIB is the institution responsible for paying the minimum $3,000 a month pension benefit to individuals who have worked and contributed to the institution.
Who is buying?
While some investors are selling shares of CIBC FirstCaribbean, the bank’s lists of its top 20 shareholders as at October 31, 2021 and September 15, 2022 indicate that some investors have purchased large blocks of the stock.
As at October 31, an investor named Peter Wing Chuan Ayuen owned 1,830,000 CIBC FirstCaribbean shares. Over the following ten and a half months, Ayuen acquired an additional 2,034,700 shares. He now owns 3,864,700 shares in the majority Canadian-owned bank and is the only individual in CIBC FirstCaribbean’s list of top 20 shareholders as at September 15, 2022.
A Google search of Ayuen reveals that he was once a top ten shareholder of Scotia Investments (Jamaica) with 1,601,000 shares as at July 31, 2015. He is listed in Scotia Investments Jamaica’s top-ten list for January 31, 2016, with 1,734,375 shares.
Scotiabank took the investment company private in 2018, delisting it from the Jamaica and T&T stock exchanges by offering to acquire all the shares held by minority shareholders at a price of J$38 a share.
Also acquiring shares in CIBC FirstCaribbean between October 31, 2021 and September 15, 2022 is local securities company Bourse Securities Ltd.
As at September 15, 2022, Bourse Securities Ltd holds 3,000,000 shares and is in the bank’s top 20 list. It was not in the top 20 list as at October 31, 2021.
The 3,000,000 shares held by Bourse Securities are in two accounts: a nominee account with 1,500,000 shares of the bank and the other account in the company’s name with 1,500,000 shares.
Bourse Securities was founded in 1995 by Subhas Ramkhelawan, who returned as the managing director of the company after several years as the chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange. Former CEO of Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd (MHTL) is the current chairman of Bourse Securities.
The third entity that has acquired a significant block of shares in CIBC FirstCaribbean is Fortress Mutual Fund Ltd, the Barbados-based mutual fund company that was founded by Roger Cave in 1996.
Fortress, which is part of the Cave Shepherd Group, holds 1,800,000 shares in CIBC FirstCaribbean as at September 15, 2022, but was not in the bank’s top 20 list as at October 31, 2021.
Uneven results
For the nine months ended July 31, 2022, CIBC FirstCaribbean reported net income of US$124.85 million, which is 37.8 per cent more than the US$90.58 million the company earned for the same period in 2021.
The bank’s revenue for the period November 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022 was US$432.86 million, which was an increase of 8.4 per cent over the same period in 2021.
The bank’s outgoing CEO, Colette Delaney, in comments on the financials, said: “Our financial results for the year to date continue to reflect a strong performance due to incremental revenue from rising US interest rates, higher activity-based fees and lower provision for credit losses largely reflective of improvements in model assumptions and credit migration.”
But CIBC FirstCaribbean declared a loss of US$158.6 million in its 2020 financial year, as a result of US$156.9 million of incremental provisions for credit losses and lower revenue due to declines in US interest rates and business activity.
CIBC FirstCaribbean also declared a loss of US$148 million in 2014, when the bank took a hit of US$115 million of incremental loan loss expense and a non-cash goodwill charge of US$116 million.
