No contact between NiQuan, residents

A week after an early-morning explosion at NiQuan Energy Trinidad’s gas-to-liquids (GTL) Pointe-a-Pierre plant, residents of Silk Cotton Drive, Marabella, say they are yet to meet with any officials of the company.
Residents say the company has been a “no-show” since the incident and suspect it is a deliberate act to avoid them.
While residents are left picking up the pieces in the aftermath, they are calling on representatives of NiQuan to meet with them to address their concerns as well as the damage to their homes sustained from the blast.
Keshawn Elms, a father of five children, including a one-month-old, said his children were traumatised as a result of the explosion.
Elms said, “When the explosion occurred at the plant, no one had any idea what was going on. My children had just woken up, the walls and the roof started to shake. They thought the house was going to fall down on us. All the windows in the front and back shattered due to the force. My children screamed because they were terrified. I tried my best to comfort them, but they are still shaken up from the incident.”
The house is a four-bedroom structure and is a mixture of concrete at the base, and board to the top.
“The house belongs to my father, who has been stuck in the States for over a year due to the coronavirus. Things have been tough on everyone. I was forced to spend money I did not have and buy windows to keep my family safe,” Elms said.
Another resident, community activist Nigel Charles, said safety is a top priority for residents as there are a lot of children in the area.
He said, “Many people young and old have been traumatised by the explosion, and some have sustained damage to their homes. In the event something like this happens again, there should be a siren or some warning bell to alert residents. No one from NiQuan has come to engage the community with respect to safety drills or numbers to call in emergencies so persons would know what to do. None of that has happened. Many people did not know what was taking place at the sound of the explosion.”
Another resident, 22-year-old Lennard Redhead, said due to the force of the explosion, his television fell off the stand and broke.
He said, “My whole house shook. It was terrifying. My neighbour’s tablet fell off the counter while it was charging and broke due to the explosion. I am not the only one. There are other residents here with similar complaints, but no one from NiQuan has come to speak with us.”
Apart from safety, Charles said, the area has a number of skilled workers, some former Petrotrin workers, who are looking for employment.
“The job market has been difficult. Residents who are unemployed can be useful to do some of the projects at NiQuan, and overall this can boost employment opportunities for everyone, particularly fence-line communities, who are still reeling since the closure of Petrotrin,” he said.
On April 7 NiQuan’s GTL plant at Pointe-a-Pierre suffered a serious equipment failure during the start-up of the hydrocracker system which resulted in the blowout of the DA-301 system, part of the product-cleaning process, and caused a fire, the company said.
“The safety team is working closely with the project team and with relevant external stakeholders to identify exactly what went wrong and to ensure that there is a robust plan in place that addresses the causes and guards against any further incidents,” it added.