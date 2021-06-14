No crowds, but stores happy to reopen

THERE was no mad rush at the bookstores, art supply stores and hardware stores yesterday as people went to the various outlets and followed all the Covid-19 protocols that have been in place for over a year.
On Saturday night, a release from the Ministry of Health said bookstores, hardware stores and art supply stores will be allowed to operate on a temporary basis, to cater for the upcoming examinations, including CSEC and CAPE.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, owner of Nigel R Khan, bookseller Nigel Khan, said it was a steady flow of customers from morning to afternoon as the students and parents expressed their happiness to purchase the much-needed supplies for the upcoming exams.
“All the workers are back out at the various branches and they were so happy to be serving the customers once again as the employees have been home for over a month.”
Khan said it was a breath of fresh air seeing the customers again and they adhered to the protocols and at no time did police have to visit any of the chain’s stores, because of lack of adherence to the health regulations.
The businessman said he is hopeful that bookstores will be allowed to remain open once social distancing and all protocols continue to be followed at all bookstores, across the country.
He noted that some of his staff have already been vaccinated and others are going in the coming weeks to receive their first vaccines.
The Express spoke to a mother and daughter at the Long Circular branch and they were both happy that the bookstores were reopened to get supplies for CAPE exams, along with much-needed stationery.
At Charran’s Bookstores chief executive officer Vivek Charran said he is encouraging his staff to get vaccinated as that is the only way the economy will gradually restart.
“What we told our staff is everyone will come out to work and as we start to see the income starting to come in, if we can cover salaries with that income and cover the other expenses in the business, then we will continue to have all the staff out. If we cannot, we try to work it into a shift a person, so that workers will still get some kind of income.”
Charran also reported a steady flow of customers as well and he said the students took the opportunity to stock up on more past papers for their upcoming exams.
Marsha Henry, a Port of Spain customer, said besides being able to come to bookstores to purchase the essentials, she was glad the workers were back out, as not having an income for over a month and having rent to pay and children to feed is a tough position to be in.
Over at Jadoo’s Bookstore in Arima, owner Raj Jadoo said his customers were elated to be able to shop for the much-needed supplies for their kids.
“It is long overdue. People are happy. They are coming into Jadoo’s. They are coming in for knick-knacks. They are buying what they absolutely need. More stationery. The books are more like 2010. They are conforming to the protocols. It varies depending on people’s pockets. We have to be remember people are not working. Education is important,” Jadoo said.
Art supply stores
Manager Gillian Virgil of Arnim’s Framing and Art Supply store on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, said there were smiles from ear to ear between the workers and customers as everyone was so happy to see each other.
“We had a good day. There was a steady flow and everyone obeyed the protocols. We expect to see a steady flow of customers for the rest of the week as students need their art supplies for their exams,” Virgil said.
Across at Deltex Art Shop on Pembroke Street, Port of Spain, they reported a good intake of customers.
An official, who preferred to remain unnamed, said as customers know that these outlets are open for the rest of the week they would come when convenient to them and not cause a mad rush.
Hardware stores
Owner of Jonny Q Hardware on Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain, Jonny Quan said he was very disappointed that hardwares were asked to close, as they are essentials.
“I’m not vex but persons have emergencies at their households and even businesses nearly every day, so when hardwares are closed how is the issue going to be fixed without the materials. I don’t think this was thought through properly, but we are happy to reopen, not all staff are out. Hopefully that will change once we get the green light to remain open,” Quan said.
At Authentic Builders General Hardware in Munroe Road chief executive officer Harry Harrinarine said the store was busy from early, but there were no long lines and everything went smoothly.
Harrinarine said everyone felt good to be back out as it has been tough.
Speaking about the cement issue, Harrinarine explained that he has not raised his prices and does not intend to.
“If someone comes for one or two sacks of cement we would give them. I am happy the Prime Minister on Saturday at his news conference attacked hardware stores that have used the shortage of cement on the local market to increase the domestic price of the commodity. Increasing prices in these trying times is very unscrupulous,” Harrinarine said.
