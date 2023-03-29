No decision yet on raising pensionable age

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has revealed that the consultations with stakeholders on increasing the retirement age have come to an end but the government will not be rushing into a decision on whether to increase the retirement age from 60 to 65.
In a virtual news conference on Monday, the Finance Minister said there were differing views on the planned increase but admitted that the majority of stakeholders were in favour to increase the age.
“The consultations are completed but as expected you have mixed reactions. The majority of the stakeholders are interested in it. Some of the trade unions are opposed to it, and within the Trade Union movement you have a dichotomy, you have the NUGFW (National Union of Government and Federated Workers) demanding that the government make the retirement age 65 across the board in the public sector. NUGFW demands that eh? And then you have the PSA (Public Services Association) saying don’t touch it. There are always arguments for and against increasing the retirement age.”
In its latest Article IV consultation the International Monetary Fund raised the issue of the sustainability of their National Insurance System passed in the mid-2030s, arguing if something is not done it will run out of money.
The IMF noted, “In the absence of reforms, the National Insurance System’s deficit is expected to widen, and its reserve be depleted by mid-2030s. IMF staff welcomes the authorities’ proposal to increase the retirement age to 65 years. Other parametric measures including gradually increasing the contribution rate could be considered to ensure the long-term financial viability of the system. Ensuring an energy transition that delivers on the fiscal objectives and avoids disruptive policy adjustments requires the design of a sustainable long-term fiscal strategy.”
This has been a concern for almost a decade and the government has not allowed the National Insurance Board to raise contributions and has not increased the retirement age which would allow people to pay longer into the fund and push back the benefits to a later date.
Imbert said there were legitimate arguments on both sides of the coin with respect to increasing the retirement age.
He said some people feel they are denied opportunities to be promoted if the retirement age is increased because when people get to 60 and they do not retire it means their positions cannot be filled by other workers, while some argue at 60 they are still fit and their brains are still working well and should be allowed to continue to contribute to the society because of tremendous experience and the loss of institutional knowledge when people leave the job.
“Look we just increased the retirement age for judges to 70 and I mean you need to have a judge who is clear-headed, who is sentient, who is thinking, who can function, who is healthy, and so on. But we made the decision to increase the retirement age for judges to 70.” Imbert noted.
He noted that the University of Trinidad and Tobago also has a retirement age for professors of 70 years old.
He said the decision on increasing the retirement age requires some ‘forward thinking’.
It requires people to think outside the box, and the majority of the stakeholders are of the view we should increase the retirement age but it is not something we will jump into easily. But I will tell you something if it happens, and it is happening across the region you know, check the retirement age in Barbados, check the retirement age in Jamaica 65, 66 in the public service.
In all those countries, 65, or 66 is the retirement age. If it happens then there will be more contributions going into the National Insurance Fund and the integrity of the fund will be strengthened.“ Imbert told the news conference.