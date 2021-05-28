No discrepancies in revenues

GOVERNMENT received a total of $7.37 billion from oil, gas and quarrying/mining companies in fiscal 2018, with the largest payment of $2 billion coming from majority State-owned National Gas Company (NGC).
However, for the period 2019 to 2020, unaudited figures indicate a declining trend in revenue.
This information was contained in the Trinidad and Tobago Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative’s (TTEITI) latest report, which gives a snapshot of the performance of the energy and mining/quarrying sectors. The report highlights revenue trends and offers recommendations on how the Government can repair any deficient systems to earn greater returns and improve its data management and audit and assurance environment.
The seventh TTEITI report covered fiscal 2018. However, in an effort to disclose more up-to-date tax and royalty information in the public domain, the TTEITI steering committee agreed to include unaudited and unreconciled information for fiscal 2019 and 2020 in this report.
According to the report, there was a 54 per cent decline in oil and gas revenue primarily because of royalties declining by 46 per cent, from TT$3.4 billion in 2019 to $1.7 billion in 2020.
It said the share of profit the country earned from production sharing contracts also slid 20 per cent from $2.2 billion in 2019 to $1.8 billion in 2020.
Timing differences
Delivering the 2018 report at a virtual media conference yesterday, Riaz Ali of the auditing firm BDO Trinity Ltd noted there was a TT$24.6 million difference between what oil and gas companies reported they paid Government and receipts reported by Government.
He said after liaising with both parties it was found that the difference was due to foreign exchange fluctuations and timing differences.
“Timing differences are usual and expected in reconciling items and arise when payments are carried out near the reporting date. Payments to the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) are reported by the companies on the date paid, but are reported by the MEEI on the date the payment cleared in the MEEI’s bank account. Timing differences mostly arise in cases where payments are carried out via electronic wire transfer and arrive several days later, after the actual payment,” Ali explained.
“Foreign exchange differences are also usual and expected in reconciling items and they arise when payments are made in US dollars, and different exchange rates are used to report the TT dollar equivalent by the Government and the company. In these instances, we reconcile the US dollar equivalent of the payment and no exceptions were noted,” he added.
Ali said that after the reconciliation process was completed, it was found that the receipts declared by Government were fully reconciled to the payments declared by the participating companies.
“In other words, all payments and receipts were accounted for and there were no unresolved discrepancies,” he emphasised.
Delivering the feature address at the launch, Energy Minister Stuart Young noted that independent verification was very important because in other countries, EITI reports revealed that millions that had gone missing and cannot be accounted for.
“Thankfully, in Trinidad and Tobago, we can account for any difference between the company’s payments and Government’s receipts.
“This point should not be lost in how we, as citizens of T&T, should continue to be proud of the decisions made and the open, transparent and accountability of Government operating in this energy sector. As we know, in other sovereign jurisdictions, this is not the case,” he said.
Young said in fiscal 2018, NGC contributed a total of $2.055 billion to Government revenue.
He said the second highest taxpayer was BPTT ($1.65 billion), followed by EOG Resources ($1.050 billion), Shell ($656 million), Perenco T&T Ltd ($654 million), Petrotrin ($489 million) and BHP ($387 million)
He said the oil, gas and quarrying revenue figures were more than simple numbers, but were important in the context of T&T’s economic recovery.
“This revenue helps those most affected by the global pandemic in our country—the patients in our hospitals, the unemployed and those in need of other social support.
“There is a direct link between these services and the revenues reconciled and verified in these IETI reports,” he stressed.