No duties on lithium-ion batteries from July 1

THE Government has removed import duties on lithium-ion batteries.
These batteries are used in renewable energy systems.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry, in a news release on Friday, said it and the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) have taken action to remove import duties on lithium-ion batteries of Ex. HS 8507.60.00 used in renewable energy systems for two years from July 1.
It said, “This measure is intended to reduce the cost of the item, which would provide an incentive to installing renewable energy systems thereby making these systems more accessible and affordable for adoption.”
The measure, it added, is in keeping with T&T’s target of 30 per cent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
“The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago recognises that clean energy transition is imperative, moving away from fossil fuel-based energy production and consumption systems such as oil and natural gas towards renewable energy sources such as solar, wind hydro and geothermal energy. Renewable energy sources preserves limited natural resources and reduces carbon emissions to acceptable levels,” the release stated.
Lithium-ion batteries are vital in the powering of these renewable energy systems versus conventional batteries.
They utilise innovative technology, which allows for a more compact, lightweight, and effective alternative to conventional batteries and have a significantly longer performance time than other batteries before requiring a recharge.
Lithium-ion batteries also charge at a faster rate, require less maintenance, are more efficient and ideal for use in renewable energy technologies, such as, solar and wind energy systems, where there is a typical lifespan of 7-15 years compared to the 1-10 year lifespan for conventional batteries.
The ministry said, “The removal of duties on lithium-ion batteries is another incentive of the Government to promote clean energy preferences and supports existing measures such as import duty exemptions for machinery, equipment, materials and parts for the manufacture or assembly of solar water heaters and rebates for the purchase of solar water heaters and implementation of renewable energy systems.”
“The Government of Trinidad and Tobago will continue to pursue measures aimed at promoting the use of clean energy, which will reduce Trinidad and Tobago’s carbon footprint and contribute to the preservation of the environment. Consumers and industries are therefore encouraged to utilise the incentives provided by the Government to assist in the transition to renewable energy systems,” the Trade Ministry said.