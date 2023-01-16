FOR the first two months of the 2023 fiscal year, T&T received higher than budgeted prices for its mix of crude oil, even as there is a prediction of a downward trend in prices.

Ministry of Finance sources said in October 2022, the average price of crude oil exported from T&T was US$94.70, with light sweet oil from both bpTT and Perenco earning US$95.96 a barrel. BHP’s Calypso crude fetched US$94.98 a barrel while Heritage Merlo crude sold for US$92.41 a barrel.