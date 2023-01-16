Food prices are not likely to fall anytime soon although the cost of freight shipments is dropping, according to Supermarkets Association president Rajiv Diptee.
Local supermarket operators say they are not yet able to cut prices because of several factors not connected to freight deliveries
During an interview on i95.5fm yesterday, Diptee said the reduced price of freight is between China and several countries, but not in this region.
According to the supermarket head, there are not many exports between China and Trinidad and Tobago.
“We have conflict, which is still happening in Ukraine and that is affecting everything, along with Covid-19 and we are still seeing effects of this through the supply chain affecting operations globally. We also have climate change to grapple with and flood issues, which has caused produce to skyrocket at the supermarkets,” Diptee outlined.
He pointed out that transshipment is also a major problem within the Caribbean.
But there are still concerns and complaints about the cost of local food items and produce.
Diptee admitted that the recent floods can be blamed.
“The flooding that took place late last year, has caused the prices to increase drastically. When I looked at pumpkins it was $9 a pound at the market and $12 at the supermarket.
“I think that some of the prices coming forth in the market, from some of the farmers, and in particular some of the agri producers are a lot for consumers to fork out. I am not sure that we have any control over such a situation. That’s for the Ministry of Agriculture to deal with,” Diptee stressed.
He added that lower prices are likely later in the year, but not before as some may expect.