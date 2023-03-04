No ease-up in sight for foreign exchange shortages

Citizens will have to be prepared to continue facing shortages of foreign exchange for some time to come admits Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire.
Speaking at the Hyatt Regency Hotel at the seminar, Global Economic Update and Probable Impact on Trinidad and Tobago hosted by the United Nations Office on Thursday, Hilaire said the situation will persist until as a country we can achieve market equilibrium based on improved macro-economic conditions.
“We all know that we are in a situation now in Trinidad and Tobago, where the market is not clearing, so we do have some access problems. In the short run, I think as a society, we must have a consistent, foreign exchange regime that involves better and equitable access.” Hilaire noted.
He said people will have to continue to work with their banking institutions to meet their foreign currency needs, but hopes the problem, which has been persisting for several years, will come to an end.
“Once we have developed in a proper macroeconomic situation, then the ease of access would become better as the market clears,” he noted.
Hilaire also warned that T&T must be careful and pay close attention to some countries that are facing pandemic-induced debt distress.
He outlined that this country’s buffers helped to provide much-needed financing, without a build-up of debt.
In going into detail about the buffers which helped to cushion the impact, Dr Hilaire explained that between December 2019 and January 2023 international reserves declined by US$103 million, but reserves remain relatively high at 8.5 months of import cover because of the country’s ability to draw down funds from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF).
Hilaire said since 2020 a total of US$1,872.6 million was withdrawn from the HSF to finance health and other requirements of the pandemic and in 2022, two deposits were made, totalling US$345.8 million, while volatility in international equity markets also affected the value of the fund.
Turning his attention to government revenue the Central Bank Governor said it was negatively impacted by the drop in business activity and personal incomes, but expenditure rose in the context of financing support to the disadvantaged, health facilities and personnel, and also vaccination programmes. But he revealed that higher energy revenues muted the effect of these factors on the fiscal balance and General Government debt.
On the labour side, Hilaire said productivity rose, while intensified private sector competition led to additional improvements.
He observed that the increase in productivity involved a combination of more efficiency and fewer hours worked (less overtime for workers).
He argued that the slackening of demand during the pandemic led many businesses to innovate to get and retain customers, through new product offerings, faster delivery times and more deals with digital payment methods.
Dr Hilaire said potential domestic and foreign investors still reported meaningful hindrances in doing business in TT, including opening a business, getting a location, accessing finance, dealing with day-to-day operations, and operating in a secure business environment.
Changes coming for new bank accounts
On the issue of the bureaucracy to open new bank accounts, especially for small business owners, managing director of ANSA Merchant Bank, Gregory Hill said Ansa has been working with the Central Bank to simplify the process.
“ANSA Merchant Bank would be introducing a new state-of-the-art technology, that will enable opening bank accounts a lot easier while maintaining the robustness of the compliance process; so change is coming,” Hill said.
During the panel discussion Hilaire said the Central Bank has been working with commercial banks to make it easier for both businesses and individuals to open bank accounts.
“Some months ago we issued something called simplified due diligence to the bank, for less onerous requirements for individuals and small businesses.
“So, they are taking that on board and we dialogue with them. There must be a balance, between the quality of the customers and making sure they are not into money laundering.” Hill acknowledged.
Social impact
United Nations Development Programme resident representative, Gerardo Noto, said the transmission of high food prices is exacerbating the living costs and conditions for the poor and the most vulnerable in society, by eroding their limited purchasing power and exposing their food insecurity.
Noto indicated that these effects resonate across the different spheres of their lives, such as leading to nutritional deficiency. “These economic and social shifts are causing major global disruptions, as for the first time in 32 years the Human Development Index (HDI), has declined globally for two years in a row. This measures a nation’s health, education, and standard of living. Human development has fallen back to its 2016 levels, reversing much of the progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals which make up the 2030 Agenda,” he emphasised.
Noto said the domino effect of these higher policy interest rates have also resulted in tightening global financial markets and higher sovereign borrowing costs.
Noting that most Caribbean countries are heavily indebted, he said the higher borrowing costs work against their long-term interest and investment in development projects.
While Trinidad and Tobago has committed itself to a green economic transition as part of their economic diversification agenda and setting a target of 30 per cent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030, Noto stressed that this country must be cognisant of the broader trends and indicators in the global economy that can affect us all.
“Also, it is important to highlight that we live in a world of high uncertainty, as the impact of Covid-19 has strongly demonstrated to all. That requires a permanent awareness to input uncertainty and different projected scenarios to manage more efficiently sudden and unexpected changes in the immediate future as well as in the long term,” he concluded.
In rounding up his discussions Hilaire believes that a focused, no-nonsense approach is needed to move domestic service delivery to international standards.
He said hardened by the experience, the world is becoming a rougher place as economies fight to gain more market share in tourism, energy, other commodities, and financial services increases.
“At the same time, consumers themselves are more footloose, demanding, and impatient. In such a world Trinidad and Tobago will have to move quickly and purposefully so as not to be left behind,” Hilaire said.