No evidence high prices caused by business practice

Executive director of the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) Bevan Narinesingh said despite the increase in food prices in T&T, the FTC has not yet observed any anti-competitive behaviour in the local market.
He said the FTC’s job is to get to the root causes of the high prices in T&T.
In their review, they will determine whether it relates directly to shipping, whether it is caused by disruptions in the global supply chain, whether it is as a result of the conflict between Russia/Ukraine or as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“And we have to determine whether that is happening because of anti-competitive behaviour or whether it’s because of collusion among entities. How could we try to get these conditions better? How could market conditions and business practices be improved? So we understand certain situations have arisen because of the pandemic. And the idea is to really determine whether these high prices that we’re experiencing now and the ongoing hardships that we all are facing as a result of something untoward,” he said.
In a Zoom meeting yesterday to raise awareness of the FTC’s role as it monitors T&T, Narinesingh said: “We have not necessarily seen this happening in T&T but our concerns are really the result of the high prices in T&T and whether indeed, that is a result of something that is anti-competitive.
“You cannot use these global situations as a cover for anti-competitive activity,” he said.
He observed that there were inflationary challenges around the world which put pressure on prices.
“We are very diligent about that and are trying to encourage compliance with respect to that as well,” he said.
He advised entities involved in shipping and supermarkets to “compete and act as independently as possible”.
“Some of the advice, we would say, is not to share sensitive information, independently determine your pricing structure, and basically try to develop a culture of compliance which will include training of staff,” he said.
‘No legal action taken yet’
In response to a question from the Express, chairman of the FTC Ronald Ramkissoon, acknowledged that the FTC has yet to root out any instances of anti-competitive behaviour or take legal action on anyone.
“We have not, as of now, identified specifically any particular action that falls within the remit of the Act. However, what we can tell you is that investigations are ongoing in respect of what will be considered anti competitive behaviour and such of course, the second question is we have not taken any legal action,” he answered.
Anti-competitive practices
“We are very much dependent on data on research, on establishing what the facts are, before we move to the next stage.
“I would also say that we have been spending a fair amount of time over the last couple of years explaining to the business community in particular, what happens to the anti-competitive practices,” Ramkissoon said.
He observed that T&T has functioned for decades without a Fair Trade Commission and that there are certain practices that may or may not have been anti-competitive.
“Our first duty we consider is to explain, to educate and to demonstrate what activities are not helpful for good business. And we are very much into the growth of businesses but the growth of good businesses because of competitive businesses. We are not about closing down businesses necessarily. We wish the community to know that there’s a process. There’s a reporting process, first of all, by those who feel harmed by the activity of other businesses, then there’s an investigation process,” he said.