No flour shortage

RUMOURS of a flour shortage in the country are false.
This according to State-owned National Flour Mills (NFM) and the Ministry of Trade.
The ministry yesterday said in a statement that it met with NFM on the issue.
On Wednesday, an unidentified voice note on social media claimed there was a flour shortage in the country.
In a statement yesterday, NFM said it was aware of the social media message being shared, claiming it was closed.
The company said this post was false.
“People are advised to disregard this erroneous message. NFM is open from Monday to Friday and our business hours remain the same,” it said.
In an earlier statement on Wednesday night, NFM said despite increasing global demand for wheat, rice, soybean meal and corn, it was modifying its strategies to meet the challenges.
It said even in the face of price increases of 26 per cent, 60 per cent and 45 per cent for wheat, yellow corn and soybean meal, it was working to absorb costs as much as possible.
“Despite these realities, we are continually working to improve productivity levels and operational efficiencies to absorb new cost increases as much as possible, and will diligently monitor the global grain situation and evaluate our options to ensure we can continue to do so profitably,” NFM said.
The Port of Spain producer noted that it remains open for business even during the state of emergency.