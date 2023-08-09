THE Government has no intention of staging a takeover of Republic Financial Holdings, Finance Minister Colm Imbert stated yesterday as he announced plans for the State to increase its share ownership in the financial group.
Imbert made the statement during a virtual news conference yesterday as he spoke about the National Investment Fund Holding Co Ltd redeeming the $1.2 billion principal on its Series A Bond.
The Series A Bond provided an annual interest rate of 4.5 per cent for five years.
Imbert said he believes it was a “tremendous achievement” that the Government was able to redeem The Series A Bond
Since its establishment in 2018, NIF has made a total interest distribution of $1.122 billion over 7,500 bondholders.
“I have always felt it was such an excellent investment opportunity for the general public and for ordinary investors that we should do another one, so now that we have done the redemption we are in a position to make an additional offer to investors because people will now have cash in their hands because that $1.2 billion a lot of it came from individuals, there were thousands of individuals, who invested in NIF One,” Imbert said.
“So we are bringing out a NIF Two and the plan is to have that done before the end of this calendar year and again it will be at very, very attractive interest rates so stay tuned and you will see a NIF Two come out and it is going to be geared specifically to individuals, small businesses, small people and so on so stay tuned and look out for a NIF Two. It is coming soon,” he said.
NIF is a company created by its sole shareholder, Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (GORTT), to hold five assets.
The government received the assets as proceeds from the shareholding of certain assets of CLICO and the CLICO Investment Bank.
These five assets are shares of: Republic Financial Holdings Ltd, One Caribbean Media Ltd, West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd, Angostura Holdings Ltd, and Trinidad Generation Unlimited.
Imbert said NIF Two would however not include the Methanol Holdings International Ltd shares the government expects to get from CLICO.
“There is a lot of confusion over the sale of those shares and I would not want those shares to be tied up with anything to do with NIF, I would not want (NIF) to be tied up in any controversy so we are going to use other shares to back the NIF Two,” he said.
“For example we have some additional Republic bank shares that we are going to give to NIF and there are some other assets blue chip assets and those would be used for the backing of NIF Two which was done without a government guarantee by the way,” Imbert said
NIF currently has a 26.1 per cent shareholding in Republic Financial Holdings.
Imbert said the additional shares will not cross the 30 per cent threshold that would require a takeover of the financial group.
Imbert said NIF’s shareholding in Republic will go up to 29.9 per cent for the most.