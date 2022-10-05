TRADE and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon says there has been a slight ease in food prices on the international market.
However, she said there was an “unavoidable lag between developments in the international economy and its impact on local market conditions”.
Speaking in the 2023 budget debate in the House of Representatives on Monday, Gopee-Scoon said it is Government’s expectation that local importers and distributors of food would seek to pass on cost savings derived internationally to local consumers, as derived.
Stating that there were positive signs emerging internationally that food prices may begin to stabilise, Gopee-Scoon said according to the FAO’s Food Price Index report in August 2022, the index averaged 138.0 points, 2.7 points down from July 2022.
“This is its fifth consecutive monthly decline since April 2022 when the index stood at 158.4 points . This represents a 20.4 points decrease...the lowest in seven months.” She said this index showed the prices of cereals falling by 1.4 per cent; vegetable oils and fats by 3.3 per cent; daily falling by 2 percent; meat falling by 1.5 per cent and sugar falling by 2.1 per cent.
Gopee-Scoon said freight rates for containers and dry bulkers had begun to soften somewhat over the past three months.
Stating that T&T would take time to see the benefits of this movement downward, Gopee-Scoon said importers here buy months in advance at specific rates and therefore commercial contracts will need to be honoured.
“Further, there is also a transportation lag,” she said, adding that there were other variables which affect the final price of a commodity.
She gave the assurance that the Government would continue to support importers and local manufacturers through the EXIMBank’s Foreign Exchange Facilities and provide other forms of support and incentives to build capacity and encourage local food production import food substitution towards food security.
Gopee-Scoon said the food import bill has risen consistently from $5.69 billion in 2019 to $6.03 billion in 2021. She said an analysis of these numbers showed that while there was a marginal decline in volumes imported between 2019 to 2021, the values of food imports increased on account of imported inflation which is a global phenomenon. “Still these figures remain too high,” she said.
She said as a result of the support provided by the government to the manufacturers/producers,especially in the food and beverage sector, and the increased productivity of some local firms, there had been declines in particular imports, particularly table eggs which declined between January to August 2021 and January-August 2022 from $2.7 million to $800,000 as a result of increased local production..
She said there was a decline in imported pasta (by 6.9 per cent); cereals (by 10.9 per-cent); dairy produce and eggs (yogurt- 6.7 per cent), table eggs (70.3 per cent); tomato sauces (by 30.5 per cent) and mushrooms (by 3 per cent).
Inflation, which is one of the main areas of concern for economies worldwide, was reaching unprecedented levels and in some countries reaching double digits, said Gopee-Scoon. T&T is not exempt from the negative effects of these global conditions, she said, noting that inflation in T&T was lower than that of other markets.
As at July 2022 headline inflation was recorded at 5.9 percent with food inflation at 10.3 per cent in July and core inflation at 4.9 per cent.