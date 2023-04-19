Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis says there was no intention to leave Central and South Trinidad business chambers out of the just-concluded Regional Symposium on Violence as a Public Health Issue—The Crime Challenge, in Port of Spain.
On Monday and Tuesday, several chambers, including the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers, expressed disappointment about not being invited to the symposium.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Robinson-Regis, who was also the chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee, said overarching bodies were invited to participate in the two-day symposium, adding that there was no intention to include some and exclude others.
“So, the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) was invited, not various religions, as the IRO is the overarching body; likewise the National Parent-Teachers Association (NPTA), which is the overarching body, and that is how it was chosen among the business sector, as well,” she said.
Among the local private sector representatives invited to attend the regional symposium were:
—The Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago
—Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries;
—Downtown Owners and Merchants Association;
—Association of Trinidad and Tobago Insurance Companies;
—The Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago;
—Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce;
—Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce
(Tobago Division);
—Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association;
—American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (AMCHAM T&T); and the British Caribbean Chamber of Commerce.
Robinson-Regis said the seating accommodation was only about 250 people at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel ballroom, where the event was held.
“We tried our best to get as much of a spread of the sectors as possible. It was not just a T&T audience. Some persons and groups came into the country and we had to make accommodations for as many people as we could.
“There was also an opportunity for the chambers and the public to participate online, where questions could have been sent in, and it was also brought live on the two days,” the minister said.
In a news release earlier, Robins-Regis emphasised that “the private sector is among the civil society actors that are key to successfully tackling the issue of violence and crime in Trinidad and Tobago and in the wider Caribbean Community (Caricom)”.
As such, she said a session on day two of the symposium was dedicated to “The Private Sector Perspective” with presentations by the Caricom Private Sector Organisation (CPSO) and the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TTCIC).
She noted that both entities put forward sound recommendations on behalf of their membership and the CPSO, and the TTCIC gave an undertaking that nationally and regionally, the private sector will play its part in support of Caricom Member States’ commitment to reducing crime and violence in each country.