No more lockdowns

BUSINESS groups are not in support of a fourth lockdown as they argue it will further damage the economy.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on a radio programme yesterday said with the state of emergency and curfew nearing an end, he is concerned that this will lead to a further rise in Covid-19 cases.
“I am deathly afraid of that because then the partying is going to start back and all of these things are going to start back, and cases would most likely skyrocket. Our healthcare system—the parallel healthcare system—may be overwhelmed and we are dealing with the known Delta variant. What happens if tomorrow you hear about another variant which is more deadly? What are we going to do?” Deyalsingh exclaimed.
Speaking to the Express yesterday on the minister’s response, Gabriel Faria, chief executive officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, said it is critical that the Government does not again penalise the compliant citizens and business in any action it takes.
“We have over 650,000 citizens who have done their duty and taken the vaccine. The statistics show that over 90 per cent of the persons who are being treated in the parallel healthcare system are unvaccinated. So any remedial action must be focused on addressing the problem with unvaccinated.”
Faria explained that the issue is not the SoE or curfew; it is ensuring the unvaccinated are not put into higher risk environments.
He advocates expanding the safe zones as other Caribbean countries have done.
“For example, public transport should be looked at as becoming a safe zone. So using a big bus to transport the vaccinated to and fro can also help, and this can in turn encourage people to get vaccinated. You have to get innovative as well,” Faria added
Expressing similar sentiment was Richie Sookhai, president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce, who said that the thought of closing back some sectors to contain the numbers will further cripple the economy.
“These lockdowns have really given the SMEs a challenging time and we need to be careful how we move forward with the pandemic. Government needs to be mindful of this and look for other methods to implement and not go backwards.”
Sookhai said many bigger countries have experienced an upsurge in cases, but did not impose further restrictions.
“I think the story that we have to push again is lockdowns are unnecessary. That is because all over the world cases are spiking. For instance, the United States, whose economy is much bigger than ours, has decided to remain open. We have to take into consideration our economy has already taken a severe hit and thousands are still without jobs.” Sookhai added.
Bars continuing
President of the Barkeepers & Operators Association, Sateesh Moonasar, is not fearful of a fourth of lockdown for the industry because bar and restaurants comprise the only sector that is operating with fully vaccinated patrons and staff.
“The safe zone policy needs to be expanded and what the health authorities need to pay attention to is the unvaccinated in places such as the workplace and other business sectors. The establishments that are operating in the safe zones have been adhering thus far, with one or two owners in breach. But for the most part businesspeople are conforming.”
Moonasar said with the restrictions that have been imposed on the industry to curb the spread of the virus, it will take between two and three years for the sector to rebound.
Lockdowns again
The BBC reported yesterday that Austria is days away from a first lockdown for anyone not fully vaccinated, after record infections were reported across the country.
Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a national lockdown for the unvaccinated was “probably inevitable”.
Two-thirds of people should not suffer because others were hesitant, he said.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced Western Europe’s first partial Covid-19 lockdown of the winter, with three weeks of restrictions for shops, sport and catering.
Rutte said that the annoying, drastic move was in response to record infections and rising intensive care cases.
Much of Europe is facing a surge in cases, blamed partly on low vaccine take-up in several countries, the BBC reported.
However, Rutte’s announcement was followed by protests in The Hague where some 200 demonstrators clashed with officers and mounted police outside the Justice and Security Ministry. Police used a water cannon to disperse protesters.