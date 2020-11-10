IT IS a phrase that sticks out like flared natural gas on a dark Mayaro night: In the chairman’s report of the wholly State-owned National Gas Company’s financials for the six-month period ending June 30, Conrad Enill disclosed that “non-payment for gas sales by NGC’s largest customer,” contributed to the company’s $316 million loss for the period.
In an interview with Express Business last week, the NGC chairman underscored the fact that NGC is giving up $1.5 billion a year as a result of the non-payment for natural gas by the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), which supplies electricity to thousands of its residential, commercial and industrial customers. (See box)
The NGC chairman said while T&TEC has not been paying for its natural gas for years, the financial burden to NGC of carrying T&TEC is causing the national natural gas aggregator “stress”.
To an extent, the Government picks up a lot of the cost through the NGC, rather than through the Consolidated Fund.
Questioned about the burden placed on NGC to subsidise the cost of electricity to T&TEC’s customers, Enill said: “Part of the discussion has always been, should that cost be passed on to consumers, and the Government has always taken the decision that it should not be.
“But I think that the circumstances today reflect that as one of those issues that the NGC has to deal with. To the extent that it continues, it has impacted on the profitability of this organisation.
“It’s not new, but the impact is new.”
Explaining the recent impact of the NGC subsidy of T&T’s electricity prices, Enill said: “Whereas in the past, the NGC was able to absorb that cost, given the current pricing situation today, we are finding that the NGC is under financial stress to carry that cost. But that is the reality of what it is. It has been so for a very long time.
“And unless there are new arrangements for NGC to receive that money from the Government or from T&TEC, then we will have to continue to carry that cost. But that impacts us negatively.”
According to the Ministry of Energy website, for the first eight months of 2020, power generation accounted for a monthly average of 231 million standard cubic feet of natural gas a day.
T&T residents pay about US$0.05 per kilowatt hour, a fraction of the cost paid in other Caribbean countries. Electricity rates in T&T have not increased since 2009, 11 years ago, according to a T&TEC statement last year, following complaints from some of its customers that they were paying more for electricity.
In his 2021 budget presentation, Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, hinted that electricity rates may be revised, when he said: “We consider that the upcoming tariff review should result in increasing levels of tariffs for electricity supply as being essential for enhancing investment and for ensuring a reliable distribution and transmission system.”
The NGC chairman explained that ordinarily whatever profits NGC makes goes back to the Government in dividends.
“The reason it is becoming an issue today is that the revenue stream within the marketplace has changed, which has impacted NGC’s profitability. That is because once you have depressed margins and you have a fallout in the revenue, it means that is an expenditure you have to take care of, which cannot be accommodated at this time, given the revenue construct.”
The NGC chairman’s reference to depressed margins and the current revenue construct is an acknowledgement that the company has been forced to do certain things differently in this pandemic period.
Compressed margins
NGC’s revenue for the first six months of 2020 was $1.74 billion less than for the comparable period in 2019, dropping from $7.60 billion to $5.86 billion.
Enill said $1.1 billion of the $1.74 billion reduction in revenue resulted from the lower price of natural gas sold to the downstream petrochemical plants on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate. Lower volumes sold to the petrochemical plants accounted for $478 million of the $1.74 billion reduction in revenue.
In the chairman’s report of the six-month financials, Enill wrote: “Margins continue to be affected by the volatility in the commodity markets with prices decreasing by 33 per cent, nine per cent and 44 per cent for methanol, ammonia and natural gas liquids respectively.”
In the Zoom interview, the NGC chairman said the company reduced the price of gas to downstreamers in the first six months of 2020 to maintain production on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
“Margins, basically, would be what the NGC would have had to give up in order to maintain the stability of the sector.
“Remember that for the period under review, what we were attempting to do was work with the upstream producers of natural gas and the downstream users to ensure that the plants were functioning and that we had supply on a continuous basis.
“In order for us to do that, we took the position that sustainability of the sector—and therefore pricing to the sector—is something we had to focus on and therefore margins suffered as a result.”
NGC’s margin, Enill explained, is added on to the cost of acquiring the natural gas from upstream producers and is meant to cover the state-owned company’s operational costs. “That is the margin we would have had to compress. The reason we would have had to do that is because the methanol and ammonia prices that the petrochemical sector was able to fetch, as a result of the market conditions, were very, very much lower than what we anticipated.
“And, therefore, in order for them to be able to make it work, they wanted a lower price. And for them to get a lower price, we had to give up on some of the margins we would ordinarily get.”
Questioned on if the reduction in the price of natural gas to the petrochemical plants was across the board, or based on contractual provisions, Enill said: “Generally, it would be across the board but based on contractual provisions.”
Asked how does NGC explain the closure of seven or eight petrochemical plants on the estate for 2020, if the company sacrificed margins for the first six months of its financial year, Enill said: “As far as I am aware, there is only one plant that has closed its operations and that is the Yara plant. The rest are in several phases. They have decided in some instances to bring forward maintenance for the plant and do work to improve plant efficiency at this time.
He said the margins that were reduced had a great deal to do with trying to negotiate contract for the downstream petrochemical sector
