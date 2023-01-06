No price hike for eggs

The Association of Trinidad and Tobago Table Egg Producers says while the increase in electricity rates has not been discussed yet, the association is pleading with other stakeholders and suppliers to be flexible at this time.
Since the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) announced the increase in electricity, some sectors have been expressing concern, while the Supermarket Association president Rajiv Diptee is reported as saying that the new rates can result in a higher cost for grocery items.
The Association of Trinidad and Tobago Table Egg Producers vice president Dennis Ramsingh told the Express yesterday farmers use a lot of electricity for the water pumps, 24/7, so that chickens can get water in their pens, and electricity is also used for the lighting of the pens at night.
While Ramsingh said no collective discussions have been had on the matter, he urged producers to improve on efficiency, striving to reduce the impact of higher prices on consumers, however, he said the producers will arrive at a point where they will be unable to do such but as for now producers haven’t increased any prices.
Bird flu risk
“There is always room for our members to adjust according to our suggested wholesale prices with their clients, as every producer faces different circumstances and the cost of production will vary. We have not discussed any increases and are pleading with other stakeholders and suppliers to be flexible, adjusting the cost of their products, not only increasing but decreasing when benefited from a lower cost of freight and raw materials,” Ramsingh said.
On the issue of Avian Influenza, also known as bird flu, which spread to South American countries such as Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Chile, last month at their poultry production sites, the association president said there isn’t much the organisation can do to ensure it does not reach this country.
“What we will consider are practices of improving on-site sanitation and reducing entrance of stray birds into our farmhouses and request the officials including Ministry of Agriculture and Customs and Excise to ramp up imports inspection and security of poultry produce. Also clamp down on illegal smuggling of livestock, which may pose a greater risk,” Ramsingh said.
He noted that during the Covid-19 pandemic, many producers of eggs were forced out of operation, due to the farmers’ inability to compete with the price for imported eggs.
Ramsingh said from then to now farmers strive to get back into operation, with so many hurdles, torrential rains, terrible road infrastructure, and water shortage.
He called on local food producers to keep strong as there is light at the end of the tunnel.