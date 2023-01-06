No price hike for eggs

The Association of Trinidad and Tobago Table Egg Producers says while the increase in electricity rates has not been discussed yet, the association is pleading with other stakeholders and suppliers to be flexible at this time.

Since the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) announced the increase in electricity, some sectors have been expressing concern, while the Supermarket Association president Rajiv Diptee is reported as saying that the new rates can result in a higher cost for grocery items.