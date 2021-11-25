Property tax, “the tax people love to hate”, may not happen until after the 2025 general election, says former People’s National Movement (PNM) finance minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira.
“It will not happen until after 2025. It is not a politically good idea. It’s not a good idea for anybody politically. Nobody wants to see tax in an election year”, she said during a webinar on property tax hosted by the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce yesterday.
Nunez-Tesheira, who had brought the property tax bill to Parliament in 2009 during the Patrick Manning administration, said she was called “Taxsheira”.
Speculating on the date of the implementation of the property tax, she was responding to Dr Sunil Lalloo, University of the West Indies lecturer and part-time valuation consultant, the other speaker at the webinar.
Lalloo said based on the difficult and complex logistics involved in implementing the property tax, he does not foresee it happening any time before March 2022.
He said the tax everyone loves to hate will be a nightmare for the Government to put forward politically and administratively.
“If they really push and use contracted workers instead of the civil service, it may happen the following year (2023). Otherwise, we’re looking at 2024. If I had to say when I think it would happen, I would say 2024 or 2025, but it’s not happening next year.”
According to Finance Minister Colm Imbert, not enough people have filed property tax valuation forms with the Valuation Division for the Government to begin its implementation.
Imbert said in Parliament on Wednesday the law requires the Government to get 200,000 homeowners to file forms before it can legally start the implementation process.
But only 165,000 forms were filed.
November 30 is the deadline for submission of forms, and Imbert said any extension may have to take place on or before that, if at all.
Tesheira said under the Manning regime, they were ready to start the implementation, and had prepared 250,000 bills to send out.
But then Manning called a snap election in 2009 and that was the end of that.
Tesheira said she was against putting revenue earned from property tax into a Government-controlled consolidated fund.
“Don’t hold your breath on what they’re going to do with it. I am against putting it into a consolidated fund. You have the Green Fund; you can create a fund,” she said.
Tesheira was in agreement with Lalloo who said monies from property tax are supposed to be used for the funding of local government services like the provision of smoother roads, water on a timely basis and garbage collection.
“Why isn’t property tax in line with Local Government reform? Saying and doing are two different things. You can rely on a political promise as much as any other promise, which is not at all,” he said.
Lalloo said when property taxes are placed in a consolidated fund, they can be used by the Government to pay salaries and wages.
And if you think taking your brick-and-mortar business online will help you escape the property tax, you may have to think again.
According to Tesheira, online businesses are not taxed, but those that operate from some kind of home or office can be.
She said when they were drafting the property tax bill, the pandemic was not around and the ongoing profusion of online businesses post-Covid-19 was not under consideration at that time.