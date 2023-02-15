Fewer members of credit unions are taking out Carnival loans this year when compare to the pre-Covid years.
That’s the revelation from head of the Co-operative Credit Union League Dianne Joseph who said looking at the current season there is very little interest in Carnival loans in Tobago and while in Trinidad is also slow there is a larger number of Credit Union members who are trying to borrow.
“Taken together, the interest within our membership does not reflect an active interest in Carnival loans. This is even though both loans have been offered at the regular rate of one per cent per month on the declining balance or at a competitive reduced rate of between .5 per cent and .75 per cent. The normal lending rate is one per cent per month on the declining balance which averages 6.6 per cent per annum,” Joseph explained.
She noted that feedback from the League’s members is that while Carnival is a time of revelry, they see this as an expense that may not be critical at this time.
Joseph explained that the situation is very different when compared to Christmas, when the uptake is higher with funds expended mainly on home improvement and other household necessities which may benefit the entire family.
“Many credit unions would have surpassed their loan targets for 2022, while others remain within or below. There was a good mix of the loan types with debt consolidation, Christmas expenses, motor vehicle, and home improvements being the top four,” Joseph told the Express Business.
In reviewing the repayment schedules, Joseph highlighted that credit unions have advised that the loans that may be classified as special or seasonal, have been repaid on time.
“Members look forward to the special seasonal loans which are usually attractive and tailored to the ease of doing business. Members’ shares are used as collateral for loans along with other forms of security where necessary. There are very few fees for accessing loans. There is no cost for holding members’ funds as with other financial institutions,” she said.
The Express Business spoke to Andre Thomas from Petit Valley, who said he usually takes out a $30,000 loan with his credit union based in Woodbrook.
Thomas said while his fête tickets and costume can amount to more than $20,000, he budgets himself throughout the year and takes advantage of early bird specials so he can afford it.
“Cost of all-inclusive fetes and even cooler fetes have gone up so I have been choosing wisely the ones I am attending. My Tribe costume cost me $5,295, which was not a bad mark-up compared to pre-Covid,” he added.
Banks on Carnival loans
The Express Business reached out to several financial institutions to find out if there was an uptick in Carnival loans, after a two-year hiatus in activities, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In response to questions from Express Business, JMMB said while Carnival loans are not in the bank’s current campaign offering, it is experiencing an uptick in requests for loans which are similar to requests in the 2019/2020 period.
“Of course, we are always happy to help our clients fulfil their goals and dreams in anyway we can. We want to always support them with meaningful conversations and to provide a quality experience for them, as always, our motto is to keep their best interest at heart,” JMMB said.
The bank noted that it offers unsecured loans up to $350,000 which persons can apply for based on their lending criteria, with their clients able to get an unsecured loan of up to $50,000 within 24 hours of signing up online.
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) said this year its offering is an All Credit Card spending campaign that it is running until February 28, instead of a loan offer.
During the period, the bank revealed that clients who use its credit card (any card from the RBC Credit Card portfolio) are automatically entered into a contest to win back double their spending, up to $10,000 with five winners being chosen.
However, clients must satisfy a spending threshold of TT$2,000 or the foreign exchange equivalent.
Republic Bank Limited (RBL) told Express Business that while it does not have any specific loans for masqueraders, it offers loans all year-round which persons can access for whatever needs they may have.
Term Finance chief executive officer Oliver Sabga said the financial institution has seen an uptick in applications through January and February compared to the same time last year when Carnival was cancelled.
Sabga said while Term Finance usually discourages Carnival loans, he believes after two years of Covid, the country and its customers need some relief.
“We have also noticed a spike in applications from small businesses who are stocking up and preparing for the busy Carnival week ahead. Our Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SME) ecosystem can really do with the boost and they’re massively under-capitalised, so we’re working around the clock to get these applications processed,” he remarked.
Sabga added that next year, the company is planning to offer “Festival Experience Products” to its customer base across the Caribbean who may be interested in visiting T&T and playing mas.
“We have over 100,000 foreign customers, so we expect this product to bring some good numbers to T&T.”