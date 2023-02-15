The mother of all carnivals does not appear to be living up to its billing according to Fête Promoters who admit that the numbers have been smaller than pre-pandemic years and not in keeping with the demand expected, coming out of the lockdown.

According to Paige de Leon the spokesperson for the Promoters Association of Trinidad and Tobago, while there are some traditional fetes that attract a large crowd and remained successful, many of the other parties that are usually well supported did not see the pre-pandemic numbers.