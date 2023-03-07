No rush for new WASA CEO

More than a month after the Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority Ravindra Nanga promised there will be a new Chief Executive Officer at WASA, he is now saying there is no timeline for the appointment since the crucial thing is to find the right person.
In response to questions from Express Business Nanga said, “The advertisement for the CEO is now closed and the consultant is short-listing candidates for these persons to be interviewed. How soon a CEO is to be on-boarded will depend on the quality of the candidates short-listed, as there is no guarantee a suitable candidate will be found. Given the importance of a strong CEO, we will not be rushing the filling of this vacancy until we have the ideal candidate that can manage the number of projects necessary for the transformation of WASA.”
This is a slightly different tune from what he said in August last year. At that time Nanga expected that someone would have been in place by the end of January.
Back then he said, “By the end of this month the job description will be finalised for the CEO and those managers and we will go out to advertise and recruit... We are looking towards January, because the advertisements will go out by the beginning of September, by let’s say the middle of October we will close off the application process, and between the middle of October to December we will do the needy.”
He said then that the search for a CEO will be internal, external, regional and international, because WASA needed to attract the best talent for the amount of work required.
“I think everybody knows the problem with WASA… given where WASA is today, we did not get there overnight, we have started the transformation.”
Nanga lamented that there was a lack of a standard operating procedure for most things and even where they were, they were not being followed.
“It was difficult to discipline persons, it was difficult to track how things were going, so we started to put those things in place,...One of the things I asked for was to replace the executive… as a Board we were not happy where we were from December to July. Take for example GPS units that’s a matter of just installing a piece of equipment; we had the equipment, so from the January Board meeting, that was our first formal Board meeting, I kept on saying, we need to start embracing technology, and month after month excuses, its not ready, this, that and the other different sorts of excuses and that’s what pervaded across the board, I told the Minister when I was asked to assume to chairmanship, we were not getting the support that we needed from the executive so he said by all means, go ahead, change the executive. We changed the executive and the GPS units were installed in two months,” WASA’s Chairman revealed.
With the Government having yesterday signed the loan agreement with the Inter American Development Bank (IDB) Nanga said he expects the funds will be available shortly and will be used to implement several projects.
“The funds will be accessible shortly after the contract is signed and certain pre-conditions are met. WASA has already started working on meeting these pre-conditions....
There are several approved projects under the contract. These projects were arrived at after critically examining WASA’s infrastructure and identifying the most critical areas for improvement within the parameters of the amount of the loan,” Nanga told Express Business.
He said independent of the IDB loan, WASA has developed water improvement programmes in all areas—North, East, Central, South and Tobago. The aim of these programmes, the WASA Chairman insisted, is to improve water supply; however he said the extent of works is hampered by limited funds.
“In developing these programmes, larger projects were identified, and now that there is funding, these are the programmes that are to be pursued. The intent of these programmes is to improve water delivery by refurbishing water treatment plants and booster stations, the construction of new booster stations, identifying critically aged pipeline infrastructure and embarking on a pipeline replacement initiative, identifying new sources of ground water and the construction of new water treatment plants to mitigate the issues with surface water that confront us during the rainy season. This will also increase water capacity and decentralise dependence on the main water treatment plants, the effect of which will be to increase supply to customers across the country,” Nanga told Express Business.
He said the priority areas for the Authority over the next 12 months include putting together its transformation plan, and then consulting with the Unions (in their representative capacities) and directly with staff where there are no unions to finalise the plan, and once there has been full consultation, working towards implementing the final plan.
The Authority also intends on filling the vacancies within the top structure of the executive and then moving to the other structures within management and executing the projects under the IDB loan and the PSIP.
Automation and the creation of a smart water network will be another key pillar to support the transformation, Nanga said.
He argued a smart network will allow for better management of the resource and to identify in real time when issues arise so as to minimise impact on customers and improve the delivery of better service to citizens.