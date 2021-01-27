The controversial Zipline project was not included in the final Report of the Auditor General on the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) for September 30, 2016, THA Chief Secretary, Ancil Dennis said yesterday. The report was laid in Parliament yesterday.
In a news release, Dennis said the Management Letter from the Auditor General, which featured the Zipline project, was “misquoted and misrepresented by some members of political parties in Tobago and the media.” But the project was not included in the final Auditor General’s report, he said.
Dennis made the comment three days after the THA election. During the election campaign, the Opposition Progressive Democratic Patriots made accusations of corruption in the Zipline project a central theme of its attack on the People’s National Movement (PNM). The THA election ended in a 6/6 tie on Monday. The ruling PNM controlled 10 of the 12 electoral districts following the previous THA election, which was held in January 2017.
Dennis said, “It must be noted that the document that has been publicised and quoted as the Auditor General’s Report, was in fact the Management Letter of the Audit of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) for the year ended September 30 2016. The Management Letter was issued by the Auditor General to the Chief Administrator (Accounting Officer of the THA), in order to highlight the issues, findings and recommendations for improvement, following the audit of the THA.
“Once the Management Letter is issued, the details are discussed in a meeting held between the Divisions’ administrators, accounting executives and senior accounting staff and the Auditor General’s team. The meeting is designed to give the client (THA) the opportunity to discuss the findings highlighted in the Management Letter and in some cases, documents not presented during the audit are submitted.
Following this process, most of the issues highlighted in the Management Letter for 2016 were addressed.”
The Chief Secretary noted that an Auditor General’s Report is only issued after discussion with and the submission of a response by the THA. Following the issuance of the Auditor General’s Report 2016 to the Chief Secretary, Dennis said he requested a report from the Chief Administrator. “It was subsequently revealed that while the Zipline project was initially highlighted in the Management Letter, it was not included in the final Report of the Auditor General for September 30 2016, as has been inaccurately purported in the public domain.”
While the Zipline project is not specifically mentioned, the Auditor General’s report on the THA refers to “expenditure vouchers with supporting source documents for verification of expenditure totalling $56,797,520.21 at three divisions of the Assembly were not produced or were not in a state to be examined at the time of the audit.”
The report also has a table that sets out the total of invoice orders issued for goods and services which were not received as at September 30, 2016. That table states the Division of Tourism and Transportation, which was responsible for the Zipline project, issued invoices valued $5.6 million for goods and services not received in 2015 and $2.7 million in 2016.
US$416,900 paid
Chief Secretary Dennis said he has been pursuing the Zipline project for the last seven months and investigations in the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation revealed that US$416,900 was paid to Original Canopy Tours, the company responsible for establishing the Zipline project in Tobago.
Mr Dennis expressed disappointment that the project was not completed to date although payments were made in accordance with the service agreement established between the parties. He said that “the matter is currently engaging the attention of the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation’s legal representative.”
The Chief Secretary reiterated, “Nothing in the Auditor General’s report ascribes malfeasance or criminality to any public official, as is being propagated by those who wish to use this Report as a political tool. It is unfortunate and retrograde that some politicians would use this report in this way.” He advised that the THA is committed to the principles of accountability and transparency, adding the institution “always seeks to ensure that the Assembly’s activities are reported and presented in Financial Statements and are consistent with the laws, rules and regulations that govern the THA’s operations.”