Norman Sabga to join Business Hall of Fame

FOLLOWING in the footsteps of a father who was considered a giant in the business world may have been a daunting prospect, but A Norman Sabga rose to the challenge and proved himself a worthy successor. Far from simply following, he was able to transform the ANSA McAL Group into the powerhouse it is today. For this, and for his commitment to social responsibility here and in the Caribbean, he will be inducted to the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s Business Hall of Fame on November 20, 2020, at the annual Champions of Business Awards.
Norman Sabga took control of the ANSA Group as managing director in 1996 and, upon the retirement of his father (the late Anthony N Sabga (Dr hc) in 1999, he was appointed group chairman. Today, as executive chairman, he is responsible for overseeing the performance 75-plus companies throughout the Caribbean and the United States. The Group’s portfolio includes construction, media, insurance, financial services, retail and distribution, chemicals, automotive, real estate, shipping, brewing, and beverage and manufacturing. The group employs close to 6,000 people across the region.
Mr Sabga has ensured that the Group remains relevant, competitive, innovative and progressive while delivering exceptional returns to investors. Under his stewardship, ANSA McAL crossed the billion-dollar profit before tax (PBT) threshold and has remained on a growth trajectory. Last year, the company declared profits of $357 million with a record increase of PBT of 37 per cent. ANSA McAL continues to set ambitious growth targets that often contradict economic outlooks and cuts its own path to competitiveness and sustainability for the good of the economy, employees, shareholders and the public wherever they operate.
Even as a business leader, he has remained true to the values to which his father (himself an inductee to the Business Hall of Fame in 2008) subscribed i.e., a firm belief in the pre-eminence of family in shaping and maintaining a stable society.
A Norman Sabga is the patron of the ANSA McAL Foundation. The Foundation was established in 1993 from a merger between the ANSA Foundation and the McAL Foundation. Since then, support has been afforded to several non-profit and charitable bodies across social services, women, culture, heritage and academia, for example, SERVOL, the Jaya Lakshmi Home, a 5-year endowment to Vitas House Hospice, Junior Achievement of Trinidad and Tobago, building the ANSA McAL Psychological Research Centre and assistance towards the Chaguanas Heritage Building and Tourism Park. In recent times, it has adopted a policy of concentrating on projects of national and regional significance.
The Anthony N Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence is fully funded by the ANSA McAL Foundation and headed by Norman Sabga. Eight of the eleven ceremonies so far have been held in Trinidad and Tobago, with three others held in other Caribbean islands, namely Guyana in 2017, Jamaica in 2018 and Barbados in 2019.
Apart from these, several other notable CSR projects were undertaken through his leadership, including, inter alia: the acquisition of the Order of Trinidad and Tobago medal which had been put up for sale on eBay at a cost of USD 25,000; Carib Glassworks recycling initiative in communities, ANSA McAL and Cuba Cultural Exchange initiative, Carib Brewery’s support of CPL T20, ANSA McAL’s Family First initiative to assist employees affected by the floods of 2018 and approximately $82,000 in products donated to the communities of Sea Lots and Gonzales which were affected by fire.
ANSA McAL in its commitment to sustainability, invested in Tilawind, a 21MW wind park located in Tilarian in the Guanacaste province of Costa Rica. The goal was to cultivate projects that serve as an engine of development for the Caribbean region while being profitable and creating value.
Norman Sabga articulated his vision in an address in June 2019: “We need a long-term national vision for Trinidad and Tobago, one that is actionable now, not one that is bracketed by five-year election cycles or short-term political ambitions. A vision with specific goals to fix the big issues that stifle our potential and dilute our ambitions, and where entrepreneurship is encouraged to thrive at all levels of society. A vision championed by people courageous enough to embrace the consequences of the toughest decisions for the greater good. A vision focused not only on what is wrong, but also the things that are good that can become great and compete anywhere in the world. A vision where winning, success and achievements are celebrated and encouraged, and where ‘wealth creation’ and ‘profit’ are seen as aspirational. And a vision that answers the question ‘what kind of country do we want to be in?’”
Educated at Rice College in the United Kingdom, Sabga has also been the recipient of honorary degrees from the University of the West Indies in 2013 and from the University of Trinidad and Tobago, a testament to his outstanding leadership and achievements.
Just as his father, Sabga will leave an indelible mark upon the landscape of business in Trinidad and Tobago. He will serve as an inspiration to future business aspirants wherever they may be. But perhaps most importantly, he will be recognised as one who used his influence to serve his country and his fellow citizens. The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce is honoured to induct Mr A Norman Sabga into the Business Hall of Fame on November 20, 2020.