TECHNOLOGY entrepreneur, Glen Ramdhani, has invested $60 million in an ultra-modern agro-processing facility at the Point Lisas Business Park.
In an interview on Monday, he said that 50 per cent of the project cost was debt with the balance being equity.
Ramdhani, who is 38 years old, is the founder and executive chairman of the Novo Group, which until recently was known as a technology company with media and communications divisions.
Four years ago, Ramdhani established Novo Farms, setting up an agri-tech start-up organic farm, that was successful in growing foreign crops using a trademark technology platform to replicate the temperate climatic conditions right here in Trinidad and Tobago.
On Monday, Ramdhani told Express Business that that initial attempt at growing food crops was research and development for the brand new agro-processing and packaging facility.
He noted that the facility is being commissioned at the right time as the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply of food worldwide sending prices soaring. That coupled with the lack of availability of foreign exchange locally has meant local food producers, distributors, retailers and consumers have been left feeling the sting of the pandemic.
Ramdhani said he hopes that the Novo Farms facility will alleviate the stress on the food supply ecosystem and satisfy the hunger of local farmers for better processing options as well as affordable prices.
The facility does full scale agro-processing and packaging with two processing lines, one for local/regional fresh products and the other line for manufacturing products further down the process chain for international markets.
Ramdhani said when the facility officially launches this week, it will be processing and packaging 18 products, including root crops, vegetables and leafy greens. By December, Novo Farms expects to ramp up to between 40 and 50 products and by the first quarter of 2022, close to 100 products.
Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Clarence Rambharat, paid a visit to the Novo Farms facility on September 11.
“This is what we have asked private investors to do and Novo is leading the way. The opportunity now exists for restaurants and supermarkets to shift to local farmers who will supply to Novo. The technology I’ve seen at Novo’s facility for fresh produce is world class and second to none. This is a bright signal and others will follow,” said Rambharat.
In an interview on the Brighter Morning with Bhoe programme on September 14, Rambharat said: “You would be blown away by what we have been able to achieve in this country. You would be blown away by the prospects of it.”
Also visiting the facility recently was Diana Francis, a representative of Inter American Institute of Agriculture in T&T, who said: “Novo’s facility is of the highest standard, not just in Trinidad and Tobago but in the region. Their business model which focuses on working with local farmers is truly excellent and sustainable whilst adding tremendous value to the local sector.”
Ramdhani said he genuinely believes his agro-processing facility will sow the seeds of a revolution in local food production.
“We want to encourage and incentivise farmers to produce more and, by creating a processing house to consume locally farmed produce, will assist them in selling off their volumes to us, minimising wastage and generating a fair return for their hard work and providing the motivation for them to invest and innovate,” said Ramdhani.
“Furthermore, we shall also invest seed capital where required to assist farmers to innovate in strategic, specific areas. The agro-processing facility represents Phase One of our commitment into the agriculture sector with innovation being the foundation and catalyst for each phase,” Ramdhani added.
Novo will soon launch its own retail brand, LIFE, with inputs all sourced locally.
“With our LIFE brand, we want to be a positive part of the network that moves the entire agricultural industry forward,” said Ramdhani.
“The investment we have made into this facility is not just to satisfy present day demand, we have comprehensively integrated sufficient capacity into the production planning with the future in mind,” Mr Ramdhani further added.
Ramdhani said Novo has also incorporated its wealth of technological experience into the facility by having the ability to monitor crop data analytics and trace elements from source (farmer’s produce). The technology implemented will also include artificial intelligence creating a new retail experience.
“It is an ‘all-of-Novo’ brainchild, which was initiated over three years ago, where we have taken our technological capabilities and assimilated its services into the agro-processing initiative, providing a full scale experience from farmer to consumer. We will also soon launch in the next few weeks a new retail experience using artificial intelligence where the public can interact, transact and consume products fresh from our facility,” the Novo founder said.