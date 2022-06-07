Novo Farms targets products to rival imports

BRINGING the audited financials of the National Entrepreneurship Development Company (Nedco) from 2018-2021 up to date is of paramount importance for the company’s chief executive officer Calvin Maurice.

The State enterprise, which was established in 2002, is tasked with developing the micro and small enterprise sector through the provision of loans, business training and entrepreneurial support services. It provides loans of up to $500,000 to start-ups and companies looking to expand their business.