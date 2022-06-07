Novo Farms targets products to rival imports

AFTER conquering the local market for fries made from sweet potatoes, cassava and dasheen dug out of T&T soils, state-of-the-art agro-processor Novo Farms has decided to take up the challenge of mass producing flour made from cassava and dasheen.
Brechin Castle-based Novo Farms is all about targeting import substitution as the company seeks to invest, develop and manufacture local products that are healthier, of higher quality and grown locally, said chairman of Novo Farms, Glen Ramdhani.
Since launching its agro processing facility in 2018, the company has built a portfolio of locally made products under it’s LIFE brand that can substitute and rival the imported brands, the technology entrepreneur said. The LIFE brand was rolled out last October, offering consumers a wide selection of thoroughly washed, chilled and machine-cut vegetables, salads as well as frozen foods all sourced in T&T.
“We’ve seen success so far with our locally produced fries, especially our sweet potato fries which is our fastest selling product. Our dasheen fries, which are gluten free, are new to the market and we are continuing to increase awareness of this product and its health benefits. Our investment into our agro-processing facility is equipped with production lines to produce in volumes and can scale up to meet growing demand.
“We are confident we can produce local products of higher quality that can substitute against foreign imported brands. We’ve made this our primary focus when establishing this facility as we saw the trends globally and the dark clouds emerging on the horizon as it relates to food security and food sustainability. We’ve made the investment early and in right time,” Ramdhani said.
Tobago key to flour
The reason Novo is getting into flour production, using cassava and dasheen inputs, is because of a desire to produce flour that is based on locally grown commodities that is healthier and more nutritious than the wheat flour that has dominated the local market for centuries.
Novo Farms has shown its seriousness in focusing on import substitution as it recently signed a MOU with Tobago Agri-business Development Company (TADCO) for the development of a cassava and dasheen flour production facility as well as a modern agro and meat packaging facility in Tobago.
“To build our local food production capacity, we cannot do it in Trinidad alone. We also need to build Tobago’s farming capacity. We are seeing excellent opportunities in Tobago as we seek to build and develop with TADCO.” said Ramdhani.
“As secretary, this is proud moment for Tobago as we fulfill a mandate of supplying alternative flour to the wider region. This administration is committed to building synergies and collaborating with key players in the industry. It is the only way to move Tobago forward to become the best little island on the planet,” said Nathisha Charles-Pantin, Secretary for Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development.
Chairman of TADCO, Ricardo Alfred, said: “This is just the beginning of us making a footprint in the positive direction as we take Tobago’s goods and services further. TADCO is the voice of Tobago agribusiness. This will aid us in building capacity.”
The company is planning to start setting up the flour-production facility by mid-July, with the goal being to produce flour by September. To achieve that goal, Novo Farms is working with TADCO to build the local farming capacity in Tobago. He said the cassava and dasheen inputs to produce the flour will be sourced from both Tobago and Trinidad.
Working through TADCO, Ramdhani is hoping to replicate in Tobago the contract-farming model that has worked at Novo’s $60 million agro-processing facility at Brechin Castle in central Trinidad.
“We will negotiate a fair, fixed-price with ground provision farmers in Tobago and Trinidad that is mutually acceptable to them and to the company. Every six months there will be a review of the fixed price to ensure that the farmer will not lose,” Ramdhani said. The contract will also include a minimum quantity of cassava and dasheen that the farmers are required to produce, he said.
“The farmer is guaranteed a price that allows them to better manage their production,” said Ramdhani, adding that typically the way Novo works is that it sits with farmers to get a sense of their average cost of production and then builds the farm-price model from that information.
Novo spent about $12 million procuring the equipment to produce the flour from the cassava and dasheen with most of the equipment being purchased from Asia.
Asked about the price of the cassava and dasheen flour to consumers when it comes to market, Ramdhani said: “Our goal is to develop a product that is affordable to all, but especially the lower and middle-income households who are now under pressure because of rising prices of basic commodities.”
Asked whether Novo Farms is a profitable business, Ramdhani said: “We hope to be profitable by the last quarter of 2022.”
Now is the time
When Ramdhani set up the agro-processing facility in Brechin Castle in 2008, the production of flour from local ground provision was one of the key product categories he had in mind.
“Our goal was always to produce flour from local ground provision, but it was always a question of timing. External factors make now a good time to go into the production of indigenous flour. These external factors include global supply chain issues, the increased cost of shipping, export restrictions in wheat-producing countries and wheat-supply issues as a result of climate change,” said Ramdhani.
He said the company is planning to start production of the cassava and dasheen flour at between 500 and 1,000 kilogrammes an hour, with the goal being to ramp up to 5,000 kilogrammes an hour in one to two years.
“That goal of increasing the production of cassava and dasheen flour within two years will be aligned to an increase in the capacity of farmers to produce cassava and dasheen. We will be working with the Ministry of Agriculture in Trinidad as well as TADCO in Tobago to encourage farmers to increase their production of the ground provisions,” the businessman said.
Novo is using its experience in technology and innovation, which is part of its agro-processing facility, to transform the local food sector, Ramdhani said.
“We are developing products which will be a game changer when it comes to food production and the way we consume food in the near future, making it healthy, affordable, accessible and easy to prepare for all market segments,” he said.
Innovation is reflected in the company’s soon-to-be-launched “instant line” that is taking T&T’s culinary culture and producing high quality products for the local and export market. The company teased the market with what is to come at last month’s Guyana Agri-Investment Forum and Expo where the new products created excitement and buzz with patrons and Caricom delegates.