Now BIR under fire from Tax Appeal Board

T&T’s Tax Appeal Board ordered the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) to pay ANSA Motors $209,510 after the BIR fined the company and when the matter came before the Tax Appeal Board, failed to legally represent itself or allow its officers to give evidence.
The case—involving the BIR and ANSA Motors, a subsidiary of ANSA McAL—was unearthed last Thursday, a day after Attorney General Reginald Armour held a news conference to discuss a disappearing file and the failure of the State to appear in a cost adjudication matter involving nine former murder accused.
In a Tax Appeal Board judgment, dated October 21, 2021 and the ruling on the application for costs dated June 10, 2022, the Court noted that no lawyers appeared for the BIR, while ANSA Motors was represented by three lawyers—Mark Morgan, Jon Paul Mouttet and Simone Jaggernauth.
The Tax Appeal Board, comprising Judges Anthony Gafoor and Ronald Hosein, in their judgement on the costs matter, noted that the BIR has a staff of lawyers, but did not assign anyone for the matter.
“This approach was, in our opinion, very strange and disconcerting,” according to the judgment, which was seen by Sunday Business.
The court ruled there was tampering and manipulation of evidence by the Respondent (BIR) “as demonstrated by its deliberate manipulation of entries made to its Objections Section Mail Register in which certain entries were altered to align with its case.”
“The findings of the court that the Respondent’s manipulation of the evidence was designed to adjust the scope of the evidence to align with its case are tantamount to a finding that the Respondent committed acts of fraud,” the judgement said.
“These are very grave and serious findings and such conduct is an affront to the standards of fairness expected of a public authority in the course of its dealings,” the judgment said.
The Tax Appeal Board ruled that the BIR’s “general conduct during the course of proceedings...may reasonably be inferred to be an attempt to undermine the judicial process.”
It observed: “In each occasion, the respective witnesses indicated that they were directed by the chairman of the Respondent not to provide evidence in the absence of legal representation. This, the Appellant submitted, was unusual in itself as the Respondent itself had withdrawn counsel and also failed to provide a substitute. As a result, there was a delay in the proceedings with the court having to instruct the witnesses regarding their obligations to provide evidence before they eventually proceeded to do so.”
The court, in arriving at its conclusion, said that the question to be determined is whether the conduct of the BIR during the course of proceedings has been unreasonable.
“In that regard, it is our opinion that the approach of the Respondent at the trial of this matter may be described, in the most delicate terms, as being unorthodox but such subtle classification would not be appropriate as the manner in which the Respondent conducted itself during these proceedings was indeed troubling as it involved a series of manoeuvres orchestrated by it to impair the ability of the court to deal with the case justly. The trial itself was plagued with a series of unfortunate events as demonstrated by the overt conduct of the Respondent which, in our opinion, was designed to undermine the judicial process,” the judgement said.
The timeline of events
According to the BIR’s statement of case, its Objections Auditor Rickhi Partap, wrote to ANSA Motors (which according to the Tax Appeal’s computer system to protect taxpayers is represented by a code AEC Limited) with a request to produce documents with regard to contracts of employees and other documents.
In his affidavit, Partap said the letter was sent on February 4, 2014 and a fine was levied on the company subsequently. However, ANSA Motors contended that it was not afforded a fair hearing as the letter was not served on them.
“Mr. Partap further testified that despite the letter being sent out, the Appellant never turned up or submitted any of the requested documentation. It was on that basis that the objection was determined,” the judgement said.
“It was therefore essential for the Respondent to have proven that the letter issued by it on the 4th February 2014 was indeed sent out and this is where the Appellant (ANSA) has advocated that the Respondent’s evidence is deficient,” it said.
ANSA contended that the date of the document had been tampered with subsequent to its filing.
An affidavit by another officer, Rohonie Ramkissoon showed inconsistencies with Partap’s matter.
The Court, on examining the evidence, produced a judgement on October 21, 2021 and said: “Although the same document was purportedly exhibited as being a true copy of an extract from the Objection Section Outgoing Mail Register of the Respondent, when a comparison is done between the two exhibits there are fundamental differences between them which, prima facie, are suggestive of some form of tampering being done to the later exhibit for it not to have been in identical terms as the earlier one when in both instances, it is purported to be a true copy of the same original document. This required some form of explanation from the Respondent which was not forthcoming although an adequate opportunity was so afforded.”
Furthermore, the Court said that, based on its review of the evidence, the veracity of the evidence of the BIR “has been significantly impaired based on the blatant inconsistencies in the evidence” from Partap’s affidavit and the hearing June 28, 2019.
“It remains a mystery as to who within the control of the Respondent was responsible for making the alterations to the Mail Register and whether such person was acting under instructions. In her evidence, Ms Ramkissoon suggested that it may have been done by a clerical officer but from the court’s perspective, it would indeed be peculiar that a clerical officer acting under his/her own devices would unilaterally seek to alter an entry in a Mail Register on two occasions some four years after the original entry was made.
“As to the reason why the alterations were made, it can reasonably be inferred that the modification which took place between the filing of the Ramkissoon affidavit on the March 26, 2019 to the date of the hearing when the original Mail Register, was produced was designed to adjust the scope of the evidence to align with the Respondent’s case,” it said.
“We have found the above cited dictum to be of relevance to the current context, with the Respondent, in our view, failing to have acted fairly and in observation of the standard expected of it as a public authority as demonstrated by its course of conduct in seeking to manipulate the evidence in these proceedings by altering entries in its Mail Register after a lengthy period from the date the entries were initially made. As a result of this finding, we have regrettably concluded that the veracity of the evidence adduced by the Respondent has been so significantly impaired for us to place any reliance on it,” it said.
“The result of this finding directly impacts the question of whether the Respondent has discharged its evidential burden of proof of establishing whether the communication issued by it on the February 4, 2014 was served on the Appellant.”
The Court ruled that Ansa “was effectively denied a fair hearing during the objection stage of the dispute process as it was unclear how the Appellant could have been expected to comply with the request when it was not served with the communication in which the said demands were made.”