‘Now is the time to end sanctions on Venezuela’

SECURING energy security for the region will require political will and effort. And according to Wazim Mowla, assistant director, Caribbean Initiative, Atlantic Council, the United States (US) needs to be a part of the conversation.
He was commenting on the issue of US sanctions in Venezuela which impact on the development of cross-border gas during a panel discussion titled, “The role that the southern Caribbean can play in meeting the global demand for natural gas” at the T&T Energy Chamber’s annual conference on Monday.
He observed that between T&T and Venezuela there is an understanding of the potential economics of accessing the gas.
In addition, over the past six months, there has been “movement” on the US policy to Venezuela.
“What that means for this specific sanctions package I’m not exactly sure,” he said.
“I think the benefit there is that over the past year, specifically, the Biden/Harris administration in Washington has built a very good relationship with the Caribbean, not just on climate and food security issues, which are very topical, but on energy security. Prime Minister Rowley mentioned that he co-chairs an Energy Security Task Force with Vice President Harris, so definitely the relationship is there, the infrastructure of that relationship is very solid.
“If there is going to be any sort of movement on any sort of sanction regime, I expect that now would be the best time to do it,” he said.
Antero Alvarado, managing director, Gas Energy, Latin America said that there is a consensus in Venezuela that their gas should be monetised in T&T.
“The Venezuelan authority has granted a permit to export gas to private players. So the gas that will come from Venezuela will be private gas. This is very important, It is not PDVSA gas, it’s going to be private,” he said.
At a post-Cabinet briefing in March last year, Energy Minister Stuart Young said that the Government had been having the necessary discussions and pursuing “what needs to be pursued” to benefit T&T following recent talks between the US and Venezuela.
In July, Young, at a conference in Suriname, said that T&T would be able to increase its production of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and fertilisers if the United States were to ease its sanctions on Venezuela.
“There is one single decision again being taken by a developed country, in the form of sanctions, that prevents us from fulfilling the equation that we are unique in the world: proven reserves right next to existing capacity to produce LNG and fertilisers,” said Young.
He said: “It is time we in the region have our voices heard and that is the message that must come out of the conference,” he had said.
Collaboration
During the opening panel of Platinum Sponsor CEOs at the conference, Young said that T&T has the infrastructure in place to monetise natural gas from the region—including Guyana, Suriname, Grenada and Barbados.
He argued that the region could and should collaborate more to secure energy supply in the region and for the world.
For his part, BPTT’s president David Campbell argued the need for more momentum is required to get things happening quickly.
During his contribution, Guyana’s president Mohamed Irfaan Ali observed that natural gas is a key resource as it is a fuel with increasing global demand and higher prices.
“For the energy security of this region, I once again reinforce the call that every country in the region with potential for natural gas should be allowed to explore that potential to the fullest,” he said.
However, given how highly indebted the countries of the region are, he said private sector investments are required to fuel natural gas developmental projects.
“Together with short term measures, governments must take long term steps either to increase or diversify oil and gas supply or look to accelerate structural change. So we are about to implement an energy policy that requires tremendous capital investment if we are to achieve the targets that the region pledged. In an environment where most of the countries in the region are heavily indebted there is no fiscal room to accommodate this investment,” he said.
He said that government’s responsibility is to create the policy direction which would enable the private sector to make informed decisions in this energy transition.
Mowla said that the Caribbean is in a state of survival at the moment.
“When you think about everything that the world is facing right now when there’s the pandemic to Russia’s war, Ukraine to inflations these are things that Caribbean countries are facing all the time now when we’ve been amplified. So I think cooperation and definitely a commitment to doing so over a longer period has to be achieved,” he said.
When the Energy Chamber’s chief executive Dax Driver questioned what more that the Caribbean can do to get their issues heard, Mowla responded:
“Consistency, balance and coming with their own solutions. Too often, at the Atlantic Council we speak to US government officials who say, Yes, we understand the issues, but too often problems are brought to us without the solutions attached to them. So I think having regional solutions that you can bring to the US and say, “We don’t need you to figure it all out, but we need help in 1-2-3 areas,” he said.