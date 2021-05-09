Now Massy to list in Jamaica

ONE DAY after local insurance giant, Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL), cross-listed its shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), another large local company, Massy Holdings Ltd, took the decision to cross-list its shares on the north Caribbean island’s stock exchange.
In a notice to be published on the T&T Stock Exchange website today, Massy Holdings said: “On May 6, 2021, the board of directors made the decision to apply to cross-list the company’s shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
“The board considered the market sophistication and growth opportunities evident in the Jamaican securities market, which has become increasingly dynamic over the past few years.
“The board anticipates greater regional and international interest in the company’s shares.”
The notice was posted on Massy’s website over the weekend.
Last Wednesday, May 5, the Jamaica Stock Exchange held a short listing ceremony for GHL, welcoming the Westmoorings-based financial services company back after an absence of over seven years. GHL was first listed on the JSE in 2000 but opted to voluntarily delist the company’s stock in November 2013 because of the lack of liquidity in its shares.
GHL’s initial listing price on the JSE was J$582.46. That would have corresponded to last Tuesday’s closing price of GHL of TT$25.51 on the local stock market. On Friday last, according to data from the JSE website, GHL’s closing price was J$968.99, which means the local company’s share price was 66 per cent higher in three days of trading on the JSE. GHL share price on the T&T Stock Exchange last Friday was $29 a share, which was an increase of 7.69 per cent or $2.07.
Reporting on Thursday’s trading, the Jamaica Gleaner said: “More than 27 investors queued to buy, but there was only one seller. The stock opened at $582.46, with the top buyer bidding $669.62 and the only seller asking $780, or US$5.13.”
JSE MD on Massy
Communicating with the Trinidad Express by WhatsApp yesterday, JSE managing director Marlene Street-Forrest said: “I am pleased that Massy Holdings has made this positive decision for the company and its shareholders.”
Explaining why companies are looking to list on the JSE, she said: “The investors and the market players (brokers, attorneys, analysts and others) are serious about market development.
“Many man hours have been put into continuous market education, training and just preparation for a new approach to capital formation and capital market sustainability.”
She also acknowledged that the seriousness of Jamaicans about the development of their domestic securities market extends to company owners, as already for 2021 four companies have listed six securities on the JSE.
Massy’s profits up
In its report for the first six months of its 2021 financial year, Massy Holdings reported a marginal decline in its revenue, but after-tax profits had increased by nearly one-fifth. The report, which is dated May 6, was also posted to the company’s website over the weekend and is likely to be made public today.
For the six months ended March 31, 2021, the group reported revenue from continuing operations of $6.07 billion, down from the $6.11 billion for the first six months of the 2020 financial year.
But Massy’s after-tax profit jumped by 19 per cent for the period October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, increasing to $314.3 million from $264.01 million in the prior period.
Massy chairman, Robert Bermudez, in comments accompanying the financial report, said despite the challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the performance of the group for the first half of 2021 was “commendable.”
“The group’s strategy to manage its operations as an investment holding company paid off in Q2 FY2021. The new active management of the investment portfolios held throughout the group under the leadership of the group corporate treasury produced significant gains which more than compensated for weaker performance by the business portfolios in Q2 FY2021,” according to Bermudez.
Bermudez also announced that Massy was increasing its first half dividend by 10 per cent to $0.55, as he expressed confidence that Massy’s three portfolio teams—integrated retail, motors and machines and gas production—would overcome the disruption to their growth trajectory, as a result of the pandemic, in the coming months.
Massy in Jamaica
In its 2020 annual report, Massy Holdings Ltd stated that it received 7 per cent of its profit before tax and 4 per cent of its revenue from its Jamaican operations. The group indicated it operates two businesses in Jamaica: Massy Gas Products (Jamaica) and Massy Distribution (Jamaica).
Massy Gas Products (Jamaica) “is the market leader of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distribution in Jamaica which is used as a fuel source for cooking, heating, power generation and manufacturing. MGPJ imports and markets its product under the brand name ‘Gas Pro’ and supplies LPG to both the commercial (bulk) and domestic (packed) markets” according to the annual report.
As part of a strategy to focus on three main portfolios of business—integrated retail, motors and machines and gas products—Massy Holdings divested Massy Technologies to a Jamaican company last year for about US$50 million.
“The combined businesses will have over US$250 million of annual revenue, operate in 19 countries, and have over 2,100 information technology professionals,” according to the annual report.
The 2020 annual report indicates that Massy received about US$50 million for the sale of the companies.
Group’s shareholders
Massy’s single largest shareholder is the National Insurance Board of T&T, according to the group’s 2020 annual report. NIBTT owned 19.801,051 million of the 98,342,382 shares issued by Massy, accounting for 20.13 per cent of the company, as at September 30, 2020.
Other significant shareholders of Massy Holdings include:
• RBC/RBTT Nominee Services Ltd—10,246,075;
• RBC/RBTT Trust Ltd—9,410,305
• Republic Financial Holdings Ltd—7,198,348
• Barbados Central Securities Depositary—5,909,175
Of the directors and senior officers of the company, Massy Holdings chairman, Robert Bermudez, holds the largest block. As at September 30, 2020, Bermudez owned 14,820 shares in his name and 1,901,393 shares in what is described in the annual report as associates shareholdings.
As at September 30, 2019, Bermudez owned 14,820 shares in his name, with 789,904 shares in associates shareholdings. This suggests that a shareholder associated with Bermudez acquired 1,111,489 Massy Holdings shares between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020.
The Massy share price closed at $65 a share on Friday, putting its market capitalisation at $6.39 billion. GHL’s market capitalisation as of Friday was $6.72 billion
Patrick Hylton, the chairman of GHL and the president and group CEO of the NCB Financial Group, is also an independent, non-executive director of Massy Holdings. Hylton, who was appointed to the Massy board in January 2012, does not own any shares in the company.
The NCB Financial Group owns 62 per cent of GHL.