TRINIDAD and Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd (NP) has announced the rebranding of the fleet of trucks for its LPG distributors.

In a statement issued yesterday, the company said the “newly branded trucks showcase the NP Gas brand, promoting its quality and reliability as the leading LPG distributor in Trinidad and Tobago”.

NP explained that the blue seal of quality, present on all NP Gas cylinders, is a key feature of the new branding. It said the seal represents NP’s commitment to providing customers with safe, reliable and high-quality LPG products.

NP said the branded trucks will also serve as mobile advertisements for the NP Gas brand, increasing visibility and awareness of the company’s products and services. NP added that this ­rebranding effort will reinforce its position as the leading provider of LPG in Trinidad and Tobago, and will also benefit its customers by providing easy identification of the NP Gas trucks.

It added that the rebranding of its LPG truck fleet is just one of the many initiatives the company is undertaking to enhance the customer experience.

NP said it views the rebranding of its LPG truck fleet as reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing its customers with the best possible products and services, and as a testament to its ongoing efforts to continuously improve.

The newly branded LPG trucks are now in operation, delivering LPG to customers across the country.

