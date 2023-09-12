NSSEC considering regional expansion

OVER the last six years, the National Secondary School Entrepreneurship Competition (NSSEC), has carved a reputation for itself as a beacon of innovation and mentorship locally, 3 Stone Director David Stone has said.
And now they are considering expanding the competition throughout the region, Stone said.
Stone said the goal of NSSEC is to transform the country’s entrepreneurial landscape by providing cutting-edge training experiences that empower the nation’s youth through simulation education.
“Since its inception in 2017, the programme has delivered an impressive 35,000 hours of high-impact business training, resulting in the positive transformation of 3,500 lives. The competition has been offered each year at no cost to secondary school students across Trinidad and Tobago and has been lauded by teachers, parents, and students as a fun way to learn how to run a business,” Stone said.
He said each year the competition seeks to empower students in learning through gameplay. “This mode of learning helps participants engage with decision making in a different way than the traditional method. The expectation is that at the end of the competition, we would have inspired many more students to join the exciting journey of taking up entrepreneurship in the future,” he said.
“Each year, the competition itself becomes so competitive and exciting, often it seems like the culmination of the program is the announcement of winners at the closing ceremony, but over the years – we have realised that the impact extends far beyond the six weeks of the competition and really fosters a culture of entrepreneurship amongst youth,” Stone said.
Stone said this year, they are expecting incredible results from 128 teams comprising of 700 students and teachers from all corners of the nation competing for the coveted title of 2023 NSSEC Champions.
According to Stone one of the major challenges so far is keeping the programme tailored and impactful while creating opportunities for additional participation in the number of students they allow to join.
“Each year, we have more students who want to participate than spots available. We have considered offering more spots yearly however, one of the most important parts of the competition is ensuring it is well managed and meaningful for each and every participant that commits their time to it,” he said.
“In addition to the gameplay during the six weeks of competition, we welcome all participants to an amazing opening and closing ceremony where they can meet and mingle, hear from inspiring business leaders, enjoy some musical entertainment and celebrate their participation in the programme, with an increase in numbers, this element of the programme would become very challenging,” Stone said.
Stone said because NSSEC is largely digitally based, they were able to keep students engaged during the pandemic.
“We were not able to host the ceremonies as normal, so we shifted to a TV premier that showcased the programme for an opening and closing TV show. These shows allowed us to share the programme with a much broader audience and was such a success, we have decided to keep it in addition to the ceremonies this year,” he said.
Stone said the companies that sponsor NSSEC such as Shell, Massy Foundation, Guardian Group, First Citizens and PwC have been doing so since the inception of the competition.
He said this is a testament to them valuing the importance of supporting transformative educational opportunities for youth. “Not only do sponsors support the programme financially to ensure students are able to participate free of charge, but they play an active role in ensuring it remains impactful and is making a meaningful difference in the entrepreneurial landscape. Sponsor representatives speak at both the opening and closing ceremonies and share inspiring messages to motivate participants each year,” Stone said.
“Students look forward to this and are able to approach representatives during the networking sessions. This provides incredible opportunities for participants to interact with some of the leading business representatives in the nation,” he said.
Stone said this year NSSEC will be including the first “NSSEC Marketplace” which will feature past participants and other young entrepreneurs who will exhibit their products and services and share their story with participants in an informal setting before the ceremony begins.
“We will welcome a wide range of businesses to engage and inspire participants. It will be amazing to see the graduates who have continued on the journey as entrepreneurs sharing their personal experiences with the new cohort of NSSEC participants,” he said.
Stone said in the last five years, NSSEC has been receiving a lot of interest from academic stakeholders all over the world who want to partner to execute NSSEC in their countries.
“Thus far we have been in discussions with people from Dubai, New Delhi, Santo Domingo and Georgetown, however we are keen to first expand the programme in the Caribbean region. Our dream has always been to bring this programme to all students across the Caribbean region and one day have a regional competition, where we see NSSEC Champions from Trinidad and Tobago compete against NSSEC Champions from Jamaica, or Barbados – we are working hard on this mission and believe in the next year, we will see NSSEC’s first expansion into a Caribbean market,” he said.