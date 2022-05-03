Nudge to showcase Caribbean

SMALL business owners in three Caribbean countries will get the opportunity to showcase how their enterprises are transforming their communities, and themselves, due to support from the social enterprise, Nudge Caribbean.
The opportunity comes tomorrow, at an event called Nudge Now, which is being organised by Nudge Caribbean, which was founded by Anya Ayoung-Chee, design strategist and social entrepreneur, and Julie Avey, Massy Group’s senior vice president of People and Culture.
The virtual production—enabling viewing from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and St Lucia, the three islands in which Nudge has expanded—will take place from 6-7 p.m. AST on YouTube @NudgeCaribbean and facebook.com/nudgecaribbean. “It is such a blessing to be a part of a team that genuinely cares about your success,” says Tricia Alexander, a native of Mayaro/Rio Claro, who operates as Art Naturals: Soap and Spa Essentials. The company makes natural lotions, hair products and other products from local ingredients. Her products have since developed a devoted following, enabling Tricia to progress through Nudge’s programming, the social enterprise said in a news release.
After applying to Nudge and starting off at the Market Stalls—a modern version of a traditional stall housed in Massy Stores, and featuring a range of products—Tricia earned dedicated, select space for her products as Nudge encouraged the growth of her business.
Alexander is just one of the entrepreneurs featured in a short film to be displayed at Nudge Now. The film directed by another small business owner, the Trinidadian director Oliver Milne.
From the designers Nudge works with to the music it features in its communication, the enterprise seeks to amplify the power of the Caribbean.
Nudge Now will also feature conversations between Nudge’s co-founders, President and CEO of the Massy Group Gervase Warner and board member of Nudge Caribbean; as well as entrepreneurs Darnica JnCharles of St. Lucia and Tamara Gibson of Barbados.
“All companies started at some point as someone’s dream,” explains David Affonso, executive chairman of the Massy Group’s Integrated Retail Portfolio. “But it takes that belief in self, commitment, courage and all the rest of it to achieve success. We have an obligation to give back to the communities and countries where we operate.”
Nudge, which launched in 2020, was developed as a way to help entrepreneurs withstand economic fallout by linking them to their true passions.
Launched with 12 entrepreneurs, it has blossomed now into a collective of 90 plus businesspeople in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and St. Lucia who are supported by training, mentorship, and connection to audiences and investors.
Nudge Caribbean, itself a startup, said it seeks to revolutionise the small business landscape by proving what can happen when small businesses are given a chance to thrive—and what happens when success isn’t just measured in profit, but also in terms of families it protects, the livelihoods it helps to restore, the individuals it connects with their passions, and the Caribbean it ultimately shifts.
