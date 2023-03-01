Irish billionaire Denis O’Brien is set to lose control of telecoms giant Digicel following an overnight deal on Tuesday with bondholders to reduce the group’s debt.
The Irish Times and other international news sites reported yesterday that the agreement will see holders of around 50 per cent of the entire capital of the business agree to a reduction in the company’s total debt of US$1.8 billion.
The result of the transaction will be that O’Brien will become a minority shareholder in the business, sources close to the deal confirmed.
However, O’Brien will remain one of Digicel’s largest single shareholders and an actively involved director of the business.
In a statement Tuesday night, Digicel Group said it would “comprehensively addresses the company’s debt and ensures business continuity and uninterrupted service to customers”.
Since shortly after the completion of the sale of Digicel Pacific in July 2022, the company has been actively engaged with key creditors.
“While parties initially sought solely to extend the maturity of the DL 6.750 per cent Senior Notes due March 1, 2023, the deteriorating and unprecedented situation in Haiti since September 2022 led the company to shift its focus to a more holistic solution for the company’s capital structure. Accordingly, discussions have since focused on a comprehensive transaction,” the company stated.
Digicel group further noted that O’Brien has endorsed the proposed transaction as a positive outcome for the business.
O’Brien will remain actively involved in the business as a director and retain an equity interest in the recapitalised business.
In 2020, the Digicel group brokered a deal with debt holders for a plan to reduce the burden through a write-down of US$1.7 billion of the firm’s then US$7 billion debt.
The company operates in 25 markets across the Caribbean and Central America, including Trinidad and Tobago.