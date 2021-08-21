OCM calls for new TTSEC probe

CHAIRMAN of One Caribbean Media (OCM) Faarees Hosein has again written to the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) about suspicious trading in the shares of the company on the local stock market.
On October 22, 2020, and again on March 22, 2021, Hosein wrote to the TTSEC, complaining that one named investor had purchased shares in OCM and sold them a short time later at a lower price.
In a third letter to acting CEO of TTSEC, Lystra Lucillo, on August 3, 2021, Hosein brought to the commission’s attention the sale of one share by a different, named shareholder that resulted in a decline in OCM’s share price by $0.50—from $4.50 to $4.00. That trade took place on July 23.
“From OCM’s records, we have gleaned that the seller acquired 500 shares on May 3, 2019, at a price of $10.20,” Hosein stated in his letter, adding, “These shares were sold during the period March to July 2021. The last two sales on May 24 (399 shares) and July 23 (one share) resulted in a decline in the company’s share price by $0.38 and $0.50, respectively.”
The OCM chairman said that having considered the data and the holding of the seller prior to the last trading day, the company is of the view that “there is no plausible reason for someone selling one share and moreso at a significant loss”.
Hosein said OCM has come to the conclusion that the pattern of trading “may have been done for the purpose of creating a false market in the shares contrary to Sections 94 and 95 of the Securities Act, Chapter 83:02”.
Chapters 94 and 95 of the Securities Act fall under the part of the legislation that deals with market conduct and regulation. Section 94 addresses securities market manipulation, advising that investors shall not carry out any transaction that “will result in or contribute to a misleading appearance of trading activity in, or an artificial price for, a security”.
Section 95 advises against the use of fraudulent or deceptive devices. Contraventions of Sections 94 and 95 are an offence for which the investor is liable on conviction on indictment to a fine of $2 million and imprisonment for five years.
“We feel that this recent market activity amounts to sufficient ground to request the commencement of an investigation by the TTSEC pursuant to its powers under Section 150 of the Securities Act of this share trade on the trading day (July 23, 2021),” Hosein said.
The OCM chairman noted that OCM made two other requests to the TTSEC within the last nine months to conduct investigations into similar suspicious trades of OCM shares.
He also brought to the TTSEC’s attention the fact that the company is listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange.
“The Barbados Financial Services Commission on May 20 has, in pursuance of the provisions of the Barbados securities legislation, sought from OCM the information relative to the two requests made to the TTSEC and which we have provided to the FSC in Barbados,” indicated Hosein.
He continued: “Having regard to the impact of the trade on the price of the shares on the market, we are mindful of the grave consequences for the market in OCM shares both in T&T and Barbados and therefore do not make this request lightly,” said Hosein.
Previous calls
for probes
Hosein first wrote to the TTSEC on October 22, 2020, calling for an examination of trading in OCM shares between January 1 and October 16, 2020.
In that letter, Hosein identified 22 instances of “significant declines” in transactions between January 13 and October 9.
In the March 22, 2021, letter to the TTSEC, Hosein brought to the Commission’s attention the sale of 10,000 shares by the same shareholder, which resulted in a decline in OCM’s share price by $0.20.
Hosein provided information that the trades took place between March 15 and 16, 2021.
In providing details of the trades to the TTSEC, Hosein said on March 15, the OCM shareholder sold 100 shares at $4.65 a share, 100 shares at $4.60 and 6,800 shares at $4.50. In total on that day, there were five sales accounting for 7,000 shares.
On March 16, the shareholder sold 150 shares at $4.51 and 2,850 shares at $4.50—three sales totalling 3,000 shares.
Hosein wrote that it was apparent that the trades by the shareholder “having regard to the size, price and frequency, was done with a particular intent”.
“Having regard to our request in October 2020 and the recurrence involving the same person selling shares at an inexplicable loss, we are of the view that there is more than merit in our current request,” said Hosein.
OCM closed at $4.49 in trading on the T&T Stock Exchange on Friday.
In its financials for the six months ending June 30, 2021, OCM reported after-tax profit of $6.29 million, which was 170 per cent greater than the $2.32 million the company reported for the first six months of 2020.
OCM is the parent company of the Express newspaper, CCN TV6 and Green Dot in Trinidad, as well as the Nation newspaper in Barbados. The company also owns media businesses in St Lucia and Grenada.