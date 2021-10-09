OCM climbs 13.55 per cent

GraceKennedy (GKC) was the volume leader with 39.95 per cent of the market activity or 507,108 shares traded. In second place was NCB Financial Group (NCBFG) with 21.29 per cent or 270,288 shares traded. In third place was T&T NGL (NGL) with 9.08 per cent or 115,268 shares traded.
The indices ended the week in mixed territory. The Composite Index increased by 0.17 per cent or 2.48 points to close at 1,431.69.
The All Trinidad and Tobago Index ended at 1,935.96, up 0.32 per cent or 6.11 points. The Cross-Listed Index fell by 0.16 per cent or 0.20 points to close at 125.03. The Small and Medium Enterprise Index ended at 38.51, unchanged from the previous week.
For the week, there were 15 shares advancing and four shares declining, while three shares were at their 52-week high and one share at its 52-week low.
The major advance for the week was One Caribbean Media (OCM) up 13.55 per cent or $0.58 to close at $4.86. In second place was National Flour Mills (NFM) with an increase of 8.42 per cent or $0.16 to close at $2.06. Guardian Media Ltd holds third place with an increase of 4.98 per cent or $0.15 to close at $3.16.
The major decline last week was Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation (PLD) down 2.60 per cent or $0.08 to close at $3.00. In second place was ANSA Merchant Bank (AMBL) with a decrease of 0.80 per cent or $0.33 to close at $41.01; followed by NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) down 0.61 per cent or $0.05 to close at 8.20.
There was no activity on the Second Tier Market.
On the TTD Mutual Fund Market, 133,874 CLICO Investment Fund (CIF) units traded with a value of $3,491,723.21. CIF’s unit price closed at $25.99, down 1.89 per cent or $0.50 from the previous week. There were 320 Calypso Macro Index Fund (CALYP) units traded for the week with a value of $5,280. CALYP’s unit price closed at $16.50, up 1.85 per cent or $0.30 for the week.
On the Small and Medium Enterprise Market, 585 Endeavour Holdings Limited (EHL) shares traded with a value of $4,113.50. EHL shares closed at $7.05, unchanged from the previous week. CinemaOne Limited (CINE1) ended the week at $4, also unchanged from the previous week with no volume traded.
On the USD Equity Market, no MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited (MPCCEL) shares traded for the week.
MPCCEL shares closed the week at US$0.90, unchanged for the week.