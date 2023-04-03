One Caribbean Media Ltd (OCM) has reported a seven per cent increase in revenues to $328.1 million (US$48.2 million) and a 22 per cent increase in net profit before tax to $36.9 million (US$5.4 million).
The Express newspaper and CCN TV6 are part of the OCM group.
In its audited results for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 published yesterday, OCM chairman Faarees Hosein said earnings per share of $0.40 was up by 33 per cent (2021—$0.30).
Hosein said the lifting of the restrictions regionally was a key factor in the performance improvement of its traditional media assets (newspapers, radio, television).
“This growth is expected to continue into 2023 with the radio segment in particular, benefiting from the return of Carnival celebrations and other major entertainment events,” he said.
“In light of media consumption trends, management continued its keen focus on its digital platforms which has resulted in significant revenue growth over the last two years. Excitingly, the Group has secured the TV Caribbean Premier League (CPL) rights for Trinidad and Grenada (2023-2025) and Radio regional rights (2023-2024),” he added.
Hosein said the group’s ongoing diversification strategy has been progressing well and is impacting positively the financial performance.
“Our Packaging Plant (Flexipac) which was formally commissioned in late 2019 was able to deliver revenue growth of 35 per cent and make a profit contribution. This performance was achieved despite the serious supply chain challenges which resulted in substantial increases in raw material and logistic costs,” he said.
The OCM chairman indicated that the initiatives that have been taken to improve operational efficiencies along with the expanding customer base will position the plant for continued growth.
At the end of 2022, he noted the group had installed solar investments of 1.5 MW in Barbados with the 1 MW solar farm being commissioned in December 2022.
“These solar installations have been delivering on the projected returns and as such approvals are being sought for further investment in solar farms with an installed capacity of 3 MW. Innogen, our Renewable energy company, had a successful year with several residential and commercial solar installations,” he said.
Further, he stated that other non-media investments in real estate, technology, and internet services made a useful profit contribution, adding that further opportunities are being pursued to ensure the sustainability and growth of these business segments. “The group has demonstrated great resilience in recovering from the pandemic and has been able to achieve growth for the last two years. We are confident that our strategic path is the right one and will support the growth objectives of the Group. The Board wishes to thank our committed and dedicated teams and our stakeholders for their continued valuable contributions,” Hosein concluded.
OCM directors have approved a dividend of $0.20 per share (2021-$0.17) to be paid on July 15, 2023.
About OCM
One Caribbean Media Ltd was born in January 2006 from the merger of Caribbean Communications Network (CCN) Group (Trinidad and Tobago) and the Nation Corporation Group (Barbados).