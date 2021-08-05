OCM profit surges 75%

One Caribbean Media Ltd (OCM) has recorded a profit before tax of $10.9 million (US$1.6 million) for its half-year ended June 30, 2021.
This represents a 75 per cent improvement over the same period in 2020, according to the media group’s consolidated unaudited results published today.
OCM is the parent company of Caribbean Communications Network (CCN), which operates TV6 and publishes the Express newspaper.
The holding company was founded in December 2005, following the merger of CCN and the Nation Corporation of Barbados.
OCM chairman Faarees Hosein noted yesterday that in the second quarter of 2021, “notwithstanding the strict lockdown measures in Trinidad and Tobago, the group was able to achieve revenue growth of 24 per cent”.
At the end of the first half, despite a two-per cent decline in revenue, the OCM Group was able to achieve a net profit before tax of $10.9 million (US$1.6 million)—a 75-per cent improvement over the comparable period last year.
“The improvement in performance resulted from the easing of lockdown restrictions in Barbados and the restructuring exercises implemented regionally last year which have contributed to the creation of a much leaner and more cost-efficient organisation,” Hosein said in a statement.
“Notably, the new flexographic printing plant, Flexipac, was able to expand its customer base and achieve healthy revenue growth, resulting in the company making a positive profit contribution.”
The company has successfully entered into the Caricom market and expects additional growth over the medium term, Hosein stated.
“Strategically, our subsidiary, Greendot (an Internet service/cable provider), continues to roll out its hybrid wireless/fibre network in the Trinidad market with better-than-expected customer uptake achieving both revenue and profitability growth,” he said.
In Barbados, the construction of a 250KW solar farm was completed by Innogen Technologies while, additionally, meaningful progress was made with the pre-construction activities for a 1MW solar farm.
This farm is targeted for completion by year-end, Hosein said.
“The group recognises that there continues to be a high level of uncertainty associated with the progression of the Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of new variants,” he noted.
“It is unclear whether there will be a full economic recovery in any of our markets before year-end. However, we remain confident that we are poised and positioned to take advantage of any market improvements.”