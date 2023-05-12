OCM records $5.2m net profit

Faarees Hosein

‘CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’: One Caribbean Media Ltd chairman Faarees Hosein.

ONE Caribbean Media Ltd (OCM) has recorded a net profit before tax of $5.2 million for the first quarter of this year, representing a three per cent increase when compared to the same period last year.

The group also reported a four per cent improvement in revenue to $77.3 million (US$11.3 million) for the comparative period last year.

OCM’s chairman Faarees Hosein said the group’s management remains “cautiously optimistic” that it will continue on this growth trajectory.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, OCM reported net profit before tax of $36.9 million (US$5.4 million).

OCM was born in January 2006 from the merger of two of the region’s media enterprises, the Caribbean Communications Network Ltd (CCN) and the Nation Corporation (Barbados).

CCN comprises the Express Newspaper, CCN TV6, and the Grenada Broadcasting Network Ltd.

Hosein said the group recorded “strong growth” in its media segment, in particular the radio assets, which benefited from the return of Carnival and related entertainment events in Trinidad and Tobago.

The media segment is also expected to benefit later on in the financial year as a result of plans already put in place, Hosein said.

“The television rights for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for both the Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada markets for 2023-2025 were secured which stands to benefit our TV segment in the third quarter. Management maintains its commitment to further improving operational efficiencies and remains cautiously optimistic that the group will continue its growth trajectory,” he said.

The group has secured the TV Caribbean Premier League (CPL) rights for Trinidad and Tobago, and Grenada for the next three years and Radio regional rights for the next two years.

Apart from the media segment, Hosein said other investments that have been made by the Group have already begun to bear fruit.

“The recent investments made in the solar farms and real estate in Barbados also made a useful contribution to the Group’s performance. The 1MW solar farm was fully commissioned in December 2022. The investment property acquired at the end of 2021 achieved an increase in occupancy level,” Hosein said.

