OCM records $5.2m net profit

OPPOSITION Chief Whip Dr David Lee has called on the Government to state clearly whether citizens have been “overcharged” at retail fuel pumps for the past seven months.

Lee, the Pointe-a-Pierre MP, was contributing to Wednesday’s mid-year budget debate in the Parliament, where he noted that for the last seven months, oil has averaged US$79 dollars per barrel but local fuel prices were based on an oil price of US$90, out of the 2023 budget.