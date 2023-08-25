OCM records $9 million profit

ONE Caribbean Media Ltd (OCM) has achieved profitability for consecutive quarters this year, reporting a profit of $9 million for the six months ended June 30.
This continued the profitable trend from the previous year, when OCM concluded 2022 with a profit of $29 million.
In the second quarter of this year, OCM achieved a profit $5.7 million, in addition to the $3.3 million profit from the first quarter.
This represented an improvement compared to the same six-month period last year when OCM recorded a profit of $8.3 million.
The Express newspaper and CCN TV6 are part of the OCM group.
OCM chairman Faarees Hosein hailed the group’s performance.
“The group had a good half-year performance with growth in Net Profit Before Tax (NPBT) of four per cent and Earnings per Share (EPS) of nine per cent. NPBT increased from $12.5 million (US$1.8 million) to $13 million (US$1.9 million),” Hosein stated.
OCM made a before-tax profit of $13 million for the half-year ended June 30.
This was an improvement on the before-tax profit of $12.5 million made for the comparative period last year.
“Revenues of $153.2 million (US$22.5 million) were four per cent less than the comparative period for 2022. This was due, in the main, to our renewable energy company completing and billing a number of projects in the prior year. There was growth in both revenues and profitability in the broadcast media assets,” Hosein said.
“Our non-media assets, in particular the investments in solar farms, Internet services, manufacturing and real estate, continue to make a valuable contribution to the group’s performance,” he said.
At the end of last year, OCM had installed solar investments of 1.5 MW in Barbados with the 1 MW solar farm being commissioned in December 2022.
OCM’s assets were valued at $884.8 million for the half-year ended June 30.
“Management continues to focus on implementing strategies aimed at enhancing revenue streams and realising improved cost efficiencies,” Hosein said.
OCM has successfully acquired television rights for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in both the Trinidad and Tobago, as well as the Grenada markets for the period 2023-2025.
Hosein previously mentioned that these rights are anticipated to contribute positively to the group’s TV segment during the third quarter of the year.