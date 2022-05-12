Faarees Hosein

OCM CHAIRMAN:

Faarees Hosein

ONE Caribbean Media Ltd (OCM) has recorded a profit before tax of TT$5.1 million, a three-per cent increase when compared with its first-quarter performance last year.

The Express newspaper and CCN TV6 are part of the OCM group.

In its consolidated financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022, published today, OCM chairman Faarees Hosein said recovery was seen in the group’s markets as restrictions were lifted.

He reported group revenues stood at $74.5 million (US$10.9 million), a 12 per cent increase for the comparative period.

Hosein indicated the growth was reflected in both the media and non-media assets, which include manufacturing, renewable energy and Internet services.

He highlighted that in Barbados, the 250KW solar farm was commissioned in December 2021, and steady progress is being made with the construction of the 1MW solar farm, which is targeted for completion at the end of June 2022.

“Management continues to evaluate additional renewable energy investments to position the Group to take advantage of emerging regional opportunities. We continue to be optimistic that there will be further recovery with the full opening of the economies in which the group operates,” Hosein added.

About OCM

One Caribbean Media Ltd was born in January 2006 from the merger of Caribbean Communications Network (CCN) Group (Trinidad and Tobago) and the Nation Corporation Group (Barbados).

CCN comprises the Trinidad Express newspaper, CCN TV6, The Nation Newspaper and the Grenada Broadcasting Network Ltd.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCM’s profit before tax up 3%

OCM’s profit before tax up 3%

ONE Caribbean Media Ltd (OCM) has recorded a profit before tax of TT$5.1 million, a three-per cent increase when compared with its first-quarter performance last year.

The Express newspaper and CCN TV6 are part of the OCM group.

In its consolidated financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022, published today, OCM chairman Faarees Hosein said recovery was seen in the group’s markets as restrictions were lifted.

T&T bills will be paid

T&T bills will be paid

As global oil prices continue to skyrocket due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, this country is using the revenue to pay bills which it incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s according to Energy Minister Stuart Young, in an interview with CNN’s International business anchor, Richard Quest, during a Quest Means Business segment yesterday.

Caroni land-distribution nearly finished

Caroni land-distribution nearly finished

NEARLY 20 years after Caroni (1975) was closed, leases to former Caroni workers, which were part of their Voluntary Separation Package (VSEP), are yet to be completed.

However, the Estate Management Business Development Company (EMBD), a special purpose State entity which was vested with Caroni Lands, said that it is 95 per cent complete with 130 more to go.

US$296m sold to manufacturers in four years

US$296m sold to manufacturers in four years

A TOTAL of US$296 million (TT$2 billion) has been sold to 123 manufacturing companies from 2018 to Monday May 9 by the Export and Import Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (EXIMBank) foreign exchange facility, designed specifically for manufacturers.