OCM’s profit before tax up 3%

ONE Caribbean Media Ltd (OCM) has recorded a profit before tax of TT$5.1 million, a three-per cent increase when compared with its first-quarter performance last year.
The Express newspaper and CCN TV6 are part of the OCM group.
In its consolidated financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022, published today, OCM chairman Faarees Hosein said recovery was seen in the group’s markets as restrictions were lifted.
He reported group revenues stood at $74.5 million (US$10.9 million), a 12 per cent increase for the comparative period.
Hosein indicated the growth was reflected in both the media and non-media assets, which include manufacturing, renewable energy and Internet services.
He highlighted that in Barbados, the 250KW solar farm was commissioned in December 2021, and steady progress is being made with the construction of the 1MW solar farm, which is targeted for completion at the end of June 2022.
“Management continues to evaluate additional renewable energy investments to position the Group to take advantage of emerging regional opportunities. We continue to be optimistic that there will be further recovery with the full opening of the economies in which the group operates,” Hosein added.
About OCM
One Caribbean Media Ltd was born in January 2006 from the merger of Caribbean Communications Network (CCN) Group (Trinidad and Tobago) and the Nation Corporation Group (Barbados).
CCN comprises the Trinidad Express newspaper, CCN TV6, The Nation Newspaper and the Grenada Broadcasting Network Ltd.