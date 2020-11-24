OECS gets new securities regulation

castries

The St Lucia-based Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission on Monday announced that the revised Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) agreement is now in effect.

It said the revised Agreement gives support to the provisions of the newly redrafted Securities Bill 2020 and gives the ECSRC enhanced powers in the regulation of the regional market.

In 2016, following a review of the ECSRC’s legislative framework by a technical team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), substantial amendments were made to the ECSRC agreement, leading to a proposal and later approval of a revised ECSRC Agreement.

The Instruments of Ratification in support of the Revised ECSRC agreement were deposited with the OECS Commission marking the final stage to bring the revised Agreement into operation.

The Commission said the participating governments representing the respective member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) signed the revised ECSRC) agreement at the 95th meeting of the Monetary Council of the St Kitts-based Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) in February this year.

It said the ECSRC agreement establishes the ECSRC as the sole regulator for the regional securities market.

According to the preamble to the ECSRC agreement, the body was established as an independent and autonomous regional regulatory body to promote the development of and to provide for the regulation of a regional securities market in the territories of the participating governments.

As a corporate body, the ECSRC is responsible for the regulation of the securities market, exchanges, persons engaged in the securities business, and the public issue of securities in the member states and is accountable to the ECCB Monetary Council, whose members are Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts-Nevis, Montserrat and Anguilla.

