WOODSIDE ENERGY says investigations are ongoing into last week’s incident which led to a gas shortage hitting the Point Lisas Industrial Estate and resulting in at least four plants having to shut down.
“Woodside is continuing to investigate last week’s process safety incident which resulted in an unplanned shutdown of operations at the Greater Angostura oil and gas field offshore Trinidad and Tobago. We are working towards a safe resumption of operations as soon as is practicable,” a spokesperson for Woodside told the Express yesterday.
On Saturday night, the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago stated it did not expect a regular gas supply until at least the end of this week.
Woodside previously stated that on July 25 it shut in (closed off) offshore production operations in Trinidad and Tobago as a precaution following a process safety incident.
“All personnel are safe and accounted for. We are working to safely resume operations,” Woodside stated.
NGC stated it only received a report on the incident days later, on July 28.
“Further to this official notification, NGC was advised that resolution of this issue involves full systemic inspections of the supplier’s facilities. As a result, it is projected that regular supply will not be restored until the end of the coming week,” NGC stated.
“While the implications of this disruption for downstream customers are acknowledged with deep regret, it is imperative that the necessary inspections be conducted prior to resumption of production in the interest of safety,” it stated.
Working with
suppliers, customers
NGC said it is working assiduously with both upstream suppliers and downstream customers to manage the disruption.
“Discussions are also being held with the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission and the independent power producers, to minimise the impact on the power generation sector,” it stated.
Energy Minister Stuart Young on Sunday said these types of unplanned safety incidents require proper diagnosis and assessment by the operator, and that process is currently under way.
“The upstream multinational oil and gas company is working around the clock to restore its production and supply of natural gas. As and when there are further updates that can be provided they will be provided,” Young stated.
According to data from the Ministry of Energy, in 2022 Woodside Energy was the third largest producer of natural gas in T&T, with an output averaging 351 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d). T&T produced a total of 2.6 billion scf/d. Woodside’s production accounts for 13 per cent of total natural gas produced for 2022.
“The Greater Angostura field is an offshore conventional oil and gas field located 38km northeast of Trinidad. The Angostura field was discovered in 1999, with first oil achieved in January 2005 (Phase 1). Phase 2 established gas sales in 2011.
“First gas for Angostura Phase 3 was established in September 2016. Ruby is a conventional offshore oil and gas field located within the Greater Angostura Fields. First oil was achieved in May 2021,” Woodside’s website states.
“The current development comprises a main central processing platform (CPP), gas export platform (GEP), four wellhead protector platforms (WPP) and onshore terminal,” it stated.
Among the plants said to have been affected by the gas shortage are Proman’s M2 and M3, as well as Tringen 1 and Nutrien 03.
Impact on exports
Former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine said while he acknowledges this was an unplanned event that no one intended, we must understand the impact it will have on an already “beleaguered” Point Lisas.
“It will impact the production of ammonia and methanol and, by extension, exports of these commodities,” Ramnarine told the Express via cellphone yesterday.
“In addition, the IMF’s forecast for economic growth in 2023 of 3.2 per was predicated on 2.9 per cent growth in the energy sector. Given the current circumstance and looking at available oil and natural gas production data for the first six months of 2023, I don’t see where this growth is coming from,” he said.
Ramnarine said anticipated economic growth for 2023 will, therefore, be eroded.
“While what is happening with Woodside is a one-off situation that will sort itself out, the country is facing a deeper problem of long-term decline in oil production and natural gas production.
“The latter will not significantly change its trajectory until the Shell Manatee project comes into production in 2027 or 2028. The question remains: what happens between now and 2028?” he said.