MORE than 25,000 people have so far downloaded Republic Bank Ltd’s digital wallet, Endcash, the bank’s marketing manager for its personal segment Damian Cooper has said.

And more than 1,700 merchants are now accepting Endcash, Cooper said.

“What we have seen over the last three to six months is that the uptake has been really good so we now have in excess of 25,000 customers or persons who have downloaded the Endcash wallet and we have over 1,700 merchants that accept Endcash,” Cooper told the Express Business.