Oil prices jump as Ukraine crisis escalates

OIL prices surged nearly five per cent and stock prices dropped after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of rebel-held regions of Ukraine, raising fears that a full-scale invasion was near.
Russia is a major energy producer and the tensions over Ukraine have brought wide swings in volatile energy prices, on top of the inevitable risks of a broader conflict.
Oil prices already had surged recently to their highest level since 2014. By early yesterday, the advance of US benchmark crude oil had abated slightly. It was up about US$3, or 3.5 per cent, to about US$94 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The price of Brent crude, the standard for international oils, gained about US$4.50, or nearly five per cent, to hit about US$98 per barrel.
US trading was closed Monday for Presidents Day, but markets in Europe and Asia shuddered as Putin moved to secure Russia’s hold on Ukraine’s rebel regions, adding to fears of a full-scale invasion.
Those actions have undermined hopes for averting a conflict that could cause massive casualties, energy shortages on the continent and economic chaos around the globe.
The US and European Union condemned Russia and prepared to hit back with sanctions. Yesterday, Germany suspended the approval process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would bring Russian natural gas to Europe. Western powers have feared Russia might use skirmishes in Ukraine’s eastern regions as a pretext for an attack on the democracy, which has defied Moscow’s attempts to pull it back into its orbit.
Putin received no support from members of the UN Security Council at an emergency meeting Monday night for his actions to bring separatists in eastern Ukraine under Moscow’s control.
The biggest losses have been in Russia, where the MOEX index was down five per cent yesterday after losing nearly 11 per cent on Monday.
The ruble was 2.5 per cent lower.
“The current situation is tightening financial conditions for Russian companies, destabilising markets and reducing business predictability,” Elena Nazarova of FxPro said in a commentary.
The turmoil in Ukraine has upped uncertainty at a time when investors already are jittery over how the world’s central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, will act to counter surging inflation while coronavirus outbreaks fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant cloud the outlook for many countries.
“Indeed, a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia will leave many central banks with itchy hiking trigger fingers in a quandary,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.
Higher oil prices complicate that situation.
Many Asian economies depend on oil and gas imports, and even if those don’t come from Russia, the spillover effects on world markets will raise energy costs at a time when countries are still barely recovering from the pandemic.
“Crucially, while Russia may not be the most prominent source of direct energy imports for (emerging markets in) Asia, its sheer heft as a global producer/exporter means energy shocks emanating from Russian supply disruptions will nevertheless be disproportionally large,” Mizuho Bank’s Vishnu Varathan said in a report.
“So, Ukraine risks are consequential one way or another,” he said.
Russia exports coal to India and Vietnam and is the fourth largest supplier of oil to South Korea, Varathan said.
On other fronts, Treasury yields have been falling as investors shift money into the safety of US bonds. The yield on the ten-year Treasury, which affects rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, was at 1.90 per cent by early yesterday, down from 1.93 per cent on Monday.
In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 114.80 Japanese yen from 114.74 yen late on Monday. The euro climbed to US$1.1317 from US$1.1312.
—AP