Oil production lowest in a generation

Trinidad and Tobago exported just over 19 million barrels of oil in 2022, according to figures from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries. But that was a nine-per cent decline from the previous year.
According to the ministry’s consolidated monthly bulletin, T&T exported 19,661,005 barrels of oil last year; of that, State-owned Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd was the largest exporter of its Merlo crude, with the company selling just over one million barrels of crude a month, for a combined total of 12,394,565 barrels in 2022.
The next largest exporter of crude was bpTT, which sold both its condensate and Perenco’s light sweet crude for a combined total of 5,012,772 barrels of oil. BHP, now Woodside Energy, exported 2,253,668 barrels, the report revealed.
T&T’s total crude exports in 2022 are, however, down by just over two million barrels when compared to 2021, when the country exported 21,681,344.
The main reason for the fall in exports is the decline in the production from Heritage Petroleum from 14,064,304 in 2021 to 12,394,565 in 2022.
The data also shows that the average daily production fell from 59,850 barrels of oil per day (bo/d) in 2021 to 58,436 bo/d (just over 1,400 bo/d) in 2022.
This effectively means that despite the closure of Petrotrin and the formation of Heritage Petroleum with a focus on crude production, the country has not been able to stop the decline in oil output.
T&T’s average daily production fell to below 100,000 bo/d in 2011 and has never recovered, and its present production remains the lowest in a generation.
The low output also means that Government was unable to benefit fully from the high oil prices in 2022, as revenue is a reflection of global prices, tax regime as well as production.
Global prices have been high and Government’s fiscal regime relatively intact, but production remains stymied.