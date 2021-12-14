Omar Hadeed opens 11 stores during pandemic

DESPITE the lockdown restrictions, increased shipping freight cost and foreign exchange issues over the last 21 months, First Retail Inc has opened 11 new stores during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Managing director of the group of companies, 37-year-old Omar Hadeed, made this revelation just before last Friday’s opening of the second Aeropostale store at Trincity Mall.
The American apparel brand is just the latest addition to the new store openings by the First Retail Group. The first Aeropostale was opened in 2019 at the C3 Centre in San Fernando.
The entrepreneur noted that with the extended lockdown periods during the pandemic, the retail conglomerate continued to expand its footprint throughout the country with additional openings of Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, fashion brand Aldo, footwear giant Skechers, European accessory brand Parfois, the introduction of a gym named Live Life Fitness, a new Sports and Games fitness-related concept, as well as rapid expansions into its quick service restaurant businesses of Domino’s and Pita Pit, between last year to now.
Hadeed and his team were on location at the grand opening of the new store last Friday, where he spoke with Express Business on the expansion of his businesses and how the stores battled through the challenges.
Rising costs challenges
“It has been without doubt a very difficult period, but as a sector that has faced numerous shifts in the past few years, we were able to adapt and continue to expand within a space that has faced challenges from all angles. There have been many discussions about whether e-commerce would gobble up brick-and-mortar stores but the two are closely linked and must work hand in hand,” he said.
“Retailers however experience value in opening physical locations because it drives sales and influences consumer tastes and performances. In other words, whilst we continue to invest in our online platforms locally, there is still a lot of potential in physical retail,” Hadeed explained.
When asked about the various increases in freight rates and disruptions in the global supply chain, Hadeed outlined that that is one of the company’s most pressing issues.
“The situation is a result of a combination of factors, and we fortunately took action on multiple fronts early on to ensure that our shelves were all fully stocked across all of our brands this Christmas season.
“As a result, we would have incurred significantly higher costs on our products to which we have absorbed and not passed on to our customers. Prices have increased across the board, and freight charges are almost four times the normal cost, which is usually US$3,000-$4,000. Add this to foreign exchange shortages and accumulated expenses after almost four months of closure this year and you have the perfect storm for any business,” he stated.
According to Hadeed, the brands compete on a global level, and the key to its success is maintaining a competitive price point.
“Whilst most of the brands we represent would have increased their prices internationally due to these circumstances, we decided to absorb these losses for now to ensure that our customers locally are not burdened further after a very difficult year. We will of course only be able to absorb these increases for so long,” he said.
Support and adaptation
He also said the extended lockdown this year was extremely damaging to the retail sector and more so to the economy with most businesses needing an extensive period to fully recover.
He identified that the Government, banking sector and other stakeholders need to do more to ensure the survival and eventual recovery of small and medium-sized businesses as they are the backbone to our economy.
“We also need to find alternate ways in which we continue to fight this pandemic as lockdown measures can no longer be considered given its underlining damage,” Hadeed said, making specific mention of one group in particular.
“The importance of the landlord and their role to innovate and attract customers will be critical. It’s not only about short-term rent reductions or deferrals, but their reinvestment into their spaces to adapt to post-pandemic habits. In my opinion, malls, the shopping plaza and the high street will become even more important to the fabric of our lives, and it is now equally important for the landlord to innovate as it is for the retail operators they want to attract”.
Continued growth
Asked about the company’s plans for next year, Hadeed replied by saying, “We continue to be progressive in every way whilst being cognisant of the present conditions, but we must remain committed to our goals and to our employees whilst focusing on the complicated dynamic of the ever changing conditions due to the pandemic”.
The group plans to continue boosting its offline presence in the country alongside their online platforms. Whilst Hadeed declined to give specifics about new brands for which they are currently negotiating, he said his team continues to ensure that they never sacrifice the quality of their existing offerings through expansion and aim to continue its drive to innovate the retail landscape.
As retailers globally struggle to adapt to the new conditions, the business owner explains that the excitement and spectacle of in-store shopping coupled with customer engagement provide a total shopping experience.
“Stores now more than ever need to provide spaces that encourage customers to interact with the products, whether it is apparel like here at Aeropostale, testing candles or soaps at Bath & Body Works, trying out fitness-related products at Sports & Games or using the latest technology at Domino’s. Customers can only determine whether or not it is a good fit for them based on this interaction” the businessman detailed.
He said despite growth of their e-commerce businesses due to the pandemic, most shoppers locally still like to purchase in-store.
“The logistical cost of each delivery is also higher than that of in-store purchases. We just do not have the scale and population size locally to have just one or the other. Omni-channel retail is the future and the integration of online and in-store experiences is critical”.
A form of economic diversification
The First Retail group’s mission is to continue to bring some of the world’s most recognisable brands to this country with the potential to create shopping tourism for the country which would also boost several other business sectors.
“Even though this may have been a long-term objective before the pandemic, it has now been accelerated by the various restrictions placed on international travel and supply chain problems. As a Caricom region, we need to remain together and ensure that we can share with one another the many different strengths to which we all offer to ensure our sustainability going forward” he remarked.
Last Friday’s opening of the new store brings to 47 the total number of outlets that the group operates, with just over 600 employees.