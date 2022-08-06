Omar Hadeed, partners launch new grocerant

THIS week, the first grocerant, a grocery and restaurant combined, will be opened in T&T.
Called Food Hall, located in east Trinidad at Piarco Plaza, the grocerant has taken businessmen and friends, Omar Hadeed, Jonas Zakour and Daniel Fakoory, almost three years from idea to opening.
For the trio, it is their first local brand.
“It’s 100 per cent Trinidadian. A lot of planning went into it, maybe too much,” said Zakour.
In an interview with the Sunday Express last week, the businessmen said they kept hitting hurdles along the way in trying to execute the project and get the necessary approvals.
Up to last week, they were still awaiting their liquor licence but decided not to hold off opening their doors because in the supermarket business goods have a shelf life.
Hadeed said that Food Hall was supposed to open in October 2021, then April 2022, then July 2022 but it just kept getting pushed back.
It will officially open on Friday.
Hadeed wants it to be “destination shopping,” a trip to the East, where the whole family can come to the grocery and have a meal too.
Here’s what Food Hall offers:
• It is a full-service grocery catering for all items. According to Zakour, there is an even mix of local and imported goods. The local produce is grown on their own farms at the Golden Grove Estate.
• It is a full-service restaurant with a wide array to freshly prepared meals and seating. Fakoory explained that there is a buffet, another section for pre-prepared family meals to take away, and two grab and go sections- one for hot and the other for cold meals.
In addition, there is a Chef’s Table, a kitchen with an appointed chef where customers can partake of freshly prepared meals. “The whole concept is from farm to table,” said Hadeed
• There is a full bakery where orders can be made for cakes for special occasions.
• There is a full wine shop, but at the moment it is not stocked as they are still awaiting the liquor licence.
• The Food Hall complex comprises 36,000 square feet, 20,000 in the front (where the grocerant is) and 16,000 to the back where the storage and kitchens are located. There are nine cold storage rooms, each one dedicated to a single product.
• There are 250 parking spots dedicated to the Food Hall.
• Food Hall has employed 136 persons. Since October 2021, the employees have been on the company’s books and have undergone significant training in preparation for operations.
• It will be open all week, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.
• There is 24 hour security.
So what’s the price tag?
Hadeed did not want to say.
“I don’t like to talk about numbers. But I would say that this project ended up costing us twice as much as we budgeted,” he said.
“I think it is probably the most expensive supermarket built in Trinidad. You would hear others speak about how much investment they make publicly, like those who are publicly traded. For us, we didn’t purchase the land and it cost near what others would project or put out there as the cost of a supermarket because it was a significant investment especially from a back-end perspective.
“We spared no cost. We wanted it to be absolutely perfect. I mean, we have a kitchen inside of it. I could probably run 20 to 25 restaurants. I don’t think there’s anything like it in the country. I’m talking about a restaurant perspective, not even a supermarket perspective. There’s a lot of items and technology wise that we’ve invested heavily into.
“So yes, we started off with big in mind, and it ballooned. Covid only added to it because again, logistically, everything just became more and more expensive.
“The cost of shipping became more and more expensive. And we put in a significant amount of our own money, and obviously financed quite a bit through the bank. But ultimately, yes, it has turned out to be a huge, sizable investment,” he said.
Hadeed said the feedback has been positive. “We want to ensure that our prices are very competitive.
“You know, it’s not just about the aesthetics. But yeah, we’ve been planning this for a long time now. We’ve put a lot of hours into this,” he said.
New endeavour
Hadeed’s company First Retail Inc manages a number of franchises in T&T, including Skechers, Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, Aldo, Aeropostale and Parfois.
He explained that they were approached by their landlord and his relative, Dominic Hadeed, to explore the idea of a grocery after two other opportunities for a similar business at the location fell through.
“He (Dominic) approached us casually one evening and he kind of threw the idea out there. And you know, the three of us sat down and said, well, this is a real opportunity for us because we all understand different aspects of the business. We specialise in different areas. And if we can really put it together it can be something special,” said Hadeed.
He said the trio brainstormed and came up with the idea for Food Hall, bringing their individual insights and experiences to bear.
“The three of us are actually childhood friends. We grew up with one another, and we see each other on a regular basis. So Daniel and I are business partners with Domino’s Pizza, Pita Pit and now Wendy’s. And we have a great relationship with Jonas through Blue Waters, of which he was the Monster brand manager for a long time,” said Hadeed.
For Hadeed, it is his experience in the retail sector.
For Fakoory, it’s his experience in food sector.
For Zakour, it’s in packaging, distribution and brand management.
“The first thing we said to Dominic was, we would only agree to do it if we are allowed to do it differently. So we didn’t want to just do a full supermarket.
“We wanted to build a hybrid where you would have the restaurant, we’re bringing the retail savviness of what we call the customer experience and then Jonas would assist us with the actual running of the supermarket part which is no easy task, especially where the distributors are concerned, understanding who are the suppliers are and understanding exactly how the operation runs,” said Hadeed.
He explained that they were supposed to break ground for the project in April 2020, but then Covid happened.
“We asked ourselves whether now is the time to go into this business. But we did get a boost because we saw that supermarkets did business throughout the pandemic.
“I think all supermarkets got a significant boost from that period onwards,” he said.
He said the demand for pre-packaged meals during the Covid period allowed them to tweak their focus more on the restaurant side of the business.
He said the second lockdown threw them off because construction was halted.
“It obviously dented our cash flow abilities from when we were projected to open it. It impacted our costing because logistically it became a nightmare. Everything just became more expensive overnight,” he said.
He observed that when the country began re.opening, they were also slapped with shipping challenges and container delays which further pushed back their opening date.
“But I would say three years later, we are in a much better place because of all those changes and challenges. So we were able to modify to change to make significant strides in terms of where we are now because of those circumstances,” he said.
He observed that getting approvals for the project was a long process.
“They talk about the ease of doing business in T&T being extremely difficult. And it was. I think some of them (approvals) took more than a year.
“You know, we only got our gas connection and approval last week, which actually did push back our opening date by a week,” said Hadeed.
“In the end, it came down to allowing us to put out a good product, well packaged and well priced in the market,” said Zakour.
Hadeed said Food Hall, unlike his other businesses, will not consume foreign exchange.
He said they intend to source their goods from local suppliers who already have established relationships.