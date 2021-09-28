Once state land issue resolved...

MOVIETOWNE owner, Derek Chin is looking to expand his business portfolio into the hotel industry, as he eyes property in Guyana to construct a Double Tree Hotel by Hilton.
Once approved, the hotel will be named the “Georgetown River Walk Hotel” and will be constructed just next to the existing MovieTowne Mall and cinemas, situated right off the Rupert Craig Highway.
Chin, who was born in Guyana, revealed that he, along with his investors, has submitted a tender for the lands next door to the Cinema Complex.
However, the potential site for the hotel belongs to the state and Chin has been experiencing some challenges in getting approval for the land.
He noted that three weeks ago, while in Guyana, he met with President Dr Irfaan Ali and other government officials. Chin is hopeful that his proposal would be successful and that the land issue would be settled soon.
“The DoubleTree hotel would include many attractions including a man-made river where patrons can dine beside, boutiques, and even a small museum. It will be a copycat of the Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas. Once the requisite approval is given, construction on this massive investment will begin immediately. This will be a multi-million dollar investment.”
He is hopeful that his tender is successful and the land issue is rectified before the courts soon, as his dream to develop a Streets of the World, showcasing various cultures, along with a hotel and an amusement park on the lands behind MovieTowne Invaders Bay, came crashing down in 2018, even though his proposal was approved by the Urban Development Corporation (UDeCOTT).
“It became a legal matter, as there were objections from some quarters for us to construct this $400 million project, which would have benefited the tourism industry greatly, but I don’t want to go into more details and my focus is trying to make Guyana a reality.”
The cinema operator only just compled a major food court at MovieTowne Guyana, at which international franchise owners are beginning to occupy.
“The MovieTowne complex opened up in 2019 and we did not get to finish all our plans, as Covid began in 2020, plus money became an issue as we had to sustain our workers. So the food court is now finished and other shopping areas are being worked on. I would like to be on the same level as Invaders Bay, MovieTowne,” Chin added.
Some have questioned why the businessman is attempting to make this move during the pandemic, but he says it’s all about innovating into different sectors. With the discovery of prolific oil reservoirs in Guyana, now is the time to help develop the country as many more expats will be visiting and accommodation would need to be boosted, he said.
“Many Trinidadians are already in Guyana doing business in the hotel sector and other areas, this is a wonderful opportunity to build a special economic pact between Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname.”
He also noted that his recent conversations with the president of Guyana left him excited as Guyana plans to develop the hotel and other amenities. He said the country is also open for partnerships and investment.
“Guyana wants Trinis to get involved and to use their talent, energy and experience to forge great relationships that benefit both countries,” Chin said.
Why 50 per cent in safe zone
While Chin is welcoming the “safe zone” mandate for cinemas to resume operations on October 11, he is left puzzled that the sector is only being allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.
During a news conference last Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced food businesses, entertainment centres, gyms, fitness centres, bars and restaurants will reopen to those, over the age of 12, who are fully vaccinated.
These businesses will be designated “safe zones” where the owners will be required to ensure that employees are fully vaccinated.
The owners and employees will have to show proof of vaccination.
In an interview with Express Business last Thursday Chin said, not enough thought has been put into these relaxed restrictions to get things going properly.
“Yes, it’s good to get some positive movements but the restriction on alcohol when bars are reopened doesn’t make sense. Limiting curfew times to 10 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. and capacity to 50 per cent when you already limiting entry to vaccinated persons ONLY while the vaccinated population stands at 40 per cent, is not adding up.”
He suggested that the Government should use the safe-zone implementation to encourage more people to vaccinate.
“Just like we have adjusted to security checks and X-ray scanners prior to boarding an aircraft because of the threat of terrorism, well now we have the threat of ‘Covidism’, and being vaccinated and PCR tests are the new controls. Unfortunately, this is the new norm. We will now have to show vaccination cards or codes to be allowed into all events. You will have to enter Carnival fetes with such, sporting events and parties with proof of vaccination. People have to adjust to these new controls and comply.”
Chin continued: “You cannot enter the USA without proof of vaccination come November, so you can quarrel all day but that’s the way of the new normal in our lives. Businesses have to decide and let their employees know it’s either we reopen with 70 per cent of our employees vaccinated or close if the balance (of employees) don’t want to be vaccinated and everybody will have to go home and suffer more. We all have to adjust whether we like it or not.”
Another item he underscored is the difficulty that will arise for operators to detect fake vaccination cards, for which some people have already been charged by law enforcement in recent times.
“A mechanism needs to be thought through by the relevant authorities on how operators, especially in restaurants are going to ensure the authenticity of the vaccination card, in order to maintain the safe zone.”
All in all, the business owner said kudos must be given to the Government for taking the bold and necessary step to create the “safe zone” as some establishments have been closed for over six months and revenue has been severely depleted. This means, Chin said, many businesses owe the banks.
“The private sector stands ready to support and assist as it’s in the interest of all for this to be successful. Yes, there will be much tweaking, but the Government must realise we are here to support and work as one. More discretion is required and not the thinking that everyone is trying to beat the system. The majority want to make this work and get the confidence of the public back on track,” Chin noted.
‘The way of the world’
He revealed that while the number of vaccinated workers is over 60 per cent in the cinema locations and restaurants that fall under the Dachin Group of Companies, management is still facing challenges to get every staff member to take the shot. At MovieTowne in Tobago most of the employees are not vaccinated.
“We are hoping this changes in the coming days and weeks as ‘vaccinate to operate’ is the way of the world and we must begin to rebuild the economy and rebuild after this devastating virus. We have to forge new partnerships and think outside the box, so persons who are hesitant to take the vaccine must do their proper research, get medical advice and not follow the misinformation on social media.”