Majority State-owned National Flour Mills (NFM) says if the price of wheat on the international market continues to go up, the company would have no choice but to increase the price of flour.
In ten questions and answers that were part of its news release yesterday, NFM also said if wheat prices decrease in the coming months, it would reduce its flour prices:
Q: What sort of knock-on effect can we expect with the cost of other food items like bread, roti and doubles, which use flour as a main input?
A: While flour is the main ingredient in a range of food items, it is not the only one, so an average increase of 19 per cent in the price of flour should not necessarily translate into a 19-per cent increase in the price of everything that contains flour.
Q: Should the price of wheat return to its previous levels, would NFM be prepared to reduce prices?
A: Yes! NFM operates in a competitive environment, and we are continuously exploring ways to improve our levels of efficiency, and to ensure the consumer gets the best value for money.
Q: Has the Government imposed price control on NFM?
A: No. NFM is a publicly listed company on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange. The majority of its shares (51 per cent) is owned by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago through National Enterprises Limited (NEL), and the other 49 per cent is publicly held. The company operates in the open market, and is not subject to price controls.
Q: The price of wheat has increased more than 100 per cent, yet NFM has only increased prices by about 19 per cent. Is this price increase sufficient to cover the increase in costs?
A: During the past 18 months, NFM has embarked on a number of initiatives to improve its levels of efficiency and streamline internal processes, in an attempt to reduce processing costs. We are acutely aware of the knock-on effect that any increase in the price of flour, a basic ingredient in many products, could have in the market, so we have set the price at the lowest practical level to maintain commercial viability.
Q: Has NFM communicated with the other manufacturers/distributors of flour to determine what the new price should be?
A: No. To do so would breach the fundamental tenets of operating in an open and competitive market.
The price increase was based on commercial factors—the increased price of wheat, the higher costs of shipping, etc, coupled with the costs of processing, packaging, distribution, and the other components required to bring finished product to the market. The commercial challenge is to keep that price as low as possible while operating profitability.
Q: What can we expect of NFM’s financial performance, given the price increase?
A: Relative to the greater than 100 -per cent increase in the price of wheat and shipping, it would be fair to say that a 19-per cent increase in the price of flour is marginal, and is intended to ensure the company continues to operate with reasonable business margins. We expect to earn market-attractive returns going forward.
Q: Is there expected to be any other increases in products by NFM, where wheat or flour is also a raw material input?
A: That will be determined by factors beyond NFM’s control—ie, price of raw material and shipping. However, we will continue to focus on the items within our control, and do everything we can to run an efficient operation and to keep our milling and processing costs as low as possible.
Q: If the cost of grain continues the upward trend, is there expected to be another price increase by NFM?
A: We cannot sell a product for less than our production costs, especially where raw and packaging material makes up 64 per cent of that cost. Therefore, if the cost of these inputs continues to increase, we will have no choice but to adjust the prices of our products to reflect those increases.
Q: What impact will this increase have on the cost of a basket of goods to the consumer?
A: The direct impact, assuming use of four 2kg bags of flour per month, is estimated to be an increase of $10 for the typical family—eg, an increase from $12.50 to $15 on a 2kg bag of Ibis.
Q: Has the price of flour been increased in other Caricom countries?
A: Barbados, Jamaica and Guyana have all increased prices so far this year. Jamaica increased prices in May, and again in October. Barbados increased in February, and Guyana in November.