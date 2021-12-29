SEVERAL hardware stores have started selling cement across a range of prices after Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) increased the price of its product by 15 per cent earlier this month.

On December 13, TCL informed clients that “we have been absorbing rising input costs for a long time and are now unable to continue to maintain our prices. The main attributing cost factors are natural gas, imported spares and other raw materials that go into the manufacturing of the highest quality cement brands, which you represent”.