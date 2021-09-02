One person became a multi-millionaire overnight after hitting the lotto jackpot on Wednesday.
According to the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB), one lucky player won Wednesday night’s $13,100,564.89 Lotto Plus jackpot.
The person played the winning numbers of 14, 21, 22, 31 and 33, and Powerball, 8, at RN Lotto Centre, 49 Eastern Main Road, St Joseph.
This is the first person to win the jackpot after lotto booths were allowed to reopen on August 9.
Prior to their reopening, all lotto booths were closed for three months during the state of emergency to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
On August 9, the NLCB added $2 million to the jackpot.
No one matched five numbers to win $50,000, according to the NLCB.
However, 27 players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $1,500 each; 181 players matched four numbers to win $250 each; 663 players matched three numbers and the Powerball to win $25 each; and 5,763 players won one free Quick Pick each for matching three numbers.
The next jackpot will be drawn tomorrow, and the Lotto Plus has been restarted with a minimum guaranteed $2 million jackpot.