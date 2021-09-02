Express Business Filler #1

One person became a multi-millionaire overnight after hitting the lotto jackpot on Wednesday.

According to the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB), one lucky player won Wednesday night’s $13,100,564.89 Lotto Plus jackpot.

The person played the winning numbers of 14, 21, 22, 31 and 33, and Powerball, 8, at RN Lotto Centre, 49 Eastern Main Road, St Joseph.

This is the first person to win the jackpot after lotto booths were allowed to reopen on August 9.

Prior to their reopening, all lotto booths were closed for three months during the state of emergency to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

On August 9, the NLCB added $2 million to the jackpot.

No one matched five numbers to win $50,000, according to the NLCB.

However, 27 players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $1,500 each; 181 players matched four numbers to win $250 each; 663 players matched three numbers and the Powerball to win $25 each; and 5,763 players won one free Quick Pick each for matching three numbers.

The next jackpot will be drawn tomorrow, and the Lotto Plus has been restarted with a minimum guaranteed $2 million jackpot.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cinema sector appeals to Govt for reopening

Cinema sector appeals to Govt for reopening

THE cinema sector has appealed to the Government to be allowed to reopen, stating in a letter to the Health Minister last month that no Covid-19 cases have been linked to local theatres and it is prepared to follow rigid protocol.

CBTT sees recovery by year-end

CBTT sees recovery by year-end

THE Central Bank said yesterday that the domestic economy could experience a “meaningful recovery” by the end of this year if the Government continues the reopening of the economy.

Who controls Barita Finance?

Who controls Barita Finance?

AS majority State-owned First Citizens Bank (FCB) ponders whether to participate in the new Additional Public Offering of shares in publicly listed Barita Investments Ltd, dozens of financial executives in Jamaica are more concerned to find out the details of a company called Barita Finance.