One step forward for hydrogen project

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has issued a draft Terms of Reference (TOR) to T&T’s proposed hydrogen start-up, NewGen Energy.
A subsidiary of Kenesjay Green Ltd (KGL), Newgen is chaired by Philip Julien, but is 70-per cent owned by the French, publicly traded company, HDF Energy.
In an interview with the Express Business on Monday, Julien confirmed that the company collected the draft TOR on September 20.
He said the company commenced its engagement with the EMA by applying for Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) approval, having received Outline Planning Approval from the Town and Country Planning Division (TCPD).
“Having received our application the EMA determined that, based on the nature of our project from the Project Design Basis Brief we provided, NewGen is required to conduct an EIA for further processing of the application. The issuance of the draft TOR subject to modifications will be followed by a Final TOR. The EIA is required in compliance with the TOR for the proposed project,” Julien informed the Express Business.
The EMA notified NewGen on June 10, 2022 that the draft TOR was ready for collection. NewGen actually collected the draft TOR on September 20, 2022.
Two weeks ago, Julien was the recipient of an award as Hydrogen Energy Leader MVP by the Hydrogen Congress for Latin America and the Caribbean.
A local hydrogen pioneer and proponent, Julien observed that the role of the new hydrogen project development is at a critical juncture.
“We all want bankable hydrogen projects to happen, whether it be the large scale NewGen project that Kenesjay has been developing for the Point Lisas hydrogen hub in Trinidad or the green hydrogen complex being co-developed by Kenesjay in Dominica using geothermal power. It is, though, challenging work to help develop this new industry, and de-risk new project types to a point that they become bankable. As my fellow project developers in HDF Energy can attest, it requires a type of resilience, confidence and courage to keep moving forward, despite the predictable setbacks on this new path that is unfolding for the very first time,” he said.
For HDF, NewGen is their flagship project in the Caribbean.
NewGen is a US$300 million hydrogen project, being designed to provide approximately 27,000 metric tonnes per year of carbon-neutral hydrogen for the ultimate benefit of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
In April, HDF Energy – a global pioneer in hydrogen power – announced that it had acquired a 70 per cent majority stake in the NewGen project led by KGL. KGL, the project developer, retains 30 per cent of the share capital of NewGen, which will be jointly owned by KGL and an investment vehicle that will allow for the inclusion of additional local investors.
“HDF Energy is leveraging its technological expertise in hydrogen, its know-how in the development of green energy plants and its local presence in the Caribbean,” the company said in a news release.
It added that when completed, the NewGen plant will be the world’s largest clean hydrogen producing facility of its kind, using a smart combination of solar and energy efficiency-sourced power.
“It will competitively generate carbon-free hydrogen to meet 20 per cent of the hydrogen requirement for an existing world-scale ammonia plant in the petrochemical hub of Point Lisas, Trinidad,” said HDF.
More progress needed
In June, NewGen and the National Gas Company (NGC) signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to accelerate the project.
At the Energy Chamber’s annual conference where the event took place, Thibault Menage, HDF vice president of the Caribbean, said he hoped that things in T&T could progress faster.
“The timeframe would be the sooner the better, because as an investor you put money at risk and you want this money to be rewarding, the sooner the better. And a private sector company just Kenesjay Green is actually you know, we are taking risk and time costs money,” he had said.
“All the players are motivated. NGC would kind of be a good catalyser to bring everybody to the table under the architecture of the project of the NewGen development team, right. But as the interest from NGC as becoming the hydrogen aggregator in the future is clear.
“We hope that in the next three months, we accelerate very fast from a contractual perspective, because only when contractual perspective is set and framework is set with everybody in the room aligned and understanding what they have to do for this project to be delivered to Trinidad and Tobago. Only then you can go to the technical deep stuff that is costing a lot of money, right?” he said.
In his keynote address at the Energy Chamber’s annual conference, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley observed that hydrogen is being labelled as the new oil and is reported to contain more energy per tonne than any fossil fuel.
“It is clean, almost infinite, universally available energy from the sun, wind and water, climatic conditions which Trinidad and Tobago as an archipelagic state possesses in abundance,” said the prime minister, adding, “A global survey undertaken by industry consultants has indicated that two-thirds of oil and gas companies, including companies operating in Trinidad and Tobago are currently investing in green hydrogen.”
He said in T&T, hydrogen is an important input in petrochemical production and it is currently derived from natural gas. He noted that hydrogen produced from natural gas has a competitive advantage to other sources, with the exception of coal, which is a major emitter of greenhouse gases.
“Our hydrogen policy envisages the movement to hydrogen from renewable sources not only as a decarbonisation tool but also as feedstock for industry and a form of alternative energy, once the economics pan out,” said Rowley.
In Trinidad, together, KGL and HDF will select the optimal electrolysis technology provider from a competitive evaluation process.
At that time Julien was asked on a timeline for a bricks and mortar plant.
He responded: “We’d love to see it happen faster, not just for the sake of it, but right now Trinidad and Tobago is in a unique position of in many regards being ahead of the world timeline wise. The whole world is talking about green hydrogen. The reality is Trinidad has the current head start of having an established infrastructure known as Point Lisas, which is the classic hydrogen hub.
“Many other parts of the world are in the process of developing a hydrogen hub in order to export and sell their hydrogen in the form of ammonia and methanol. Because Trinidad and Tobago already have that we have an inherent headstart both commercially and timeline to be the one of the world’s most competitively priced low carbon hydrogen producers in the world and by extension, one of the most competitively priced low carbon, ammonia and methanol producers in the world.”