Online will app launched for T&T

ARE you thinking about preparing a will, but are reluctant to go through with the exercise because of the expense, time and hassle?
Aliyah Hamel-Smith, who is the founder and managing director of ExeQtrust Ltd (EQ), earlier this month launched an app that is located on what she says is the first comprehensive and customisable online portal for will generation in T&T.
The EQ will app allows an individual to go to the company’s website, exeqtrust.com, create a user account in which details of assets are itemised as well as instructions on who should inherit those assets. Documents such as property deeds are placed in a dropbox, access to which is limited to the client and the administrator account of the website and app. The client then schedules a consultation with one of EQ’s in-house lawyers, after which their will is electronically generated and then finalised by an in-house lawyer.
The EQ will app gives clients the opportunity to state exactly WHO inherits WHICH assets and AT WHAT AGE.
In outlining the advantages of having an online will done, Hamel-Smith said the benefits include lower cost, shorter completion time, easy updates and the ability to generate a more detailed and comprehensive will.
On the issue of the fees she charges for the service, she said: “The basic will is $1,500. Based on what you own thereafter, the cost would go up by $50 to $500 per different asset class. If it is land that forms part of the assets, the cost would go up by $500 because land involves a deed and perhaps a mortgage. There is more legal work involved with land. If the assets comprise just two bank accounts, the price would go up by $100.”
She clarified that a $50 increment is charged on each investment as different assets require different levels of analysis.
“I have not had a will that has crossed $5,000 and that was a will that ended up being ten pages long because of the amount of assets they had. I think $5,000 for a ten-page will is pretty good, compared to what I know obtains elsewhere.”
Asked what was the price of a will completed by lawyers and law firms, she said a friend of the family recently had a two-page will done that cost $10,000.
The attorney pointed out that allowing digital technology to assist in the preparation of a will also facilitates a shorter processing period.
“Using a law firm, it would take at least six weeks to prepare a will in an ideal world. Most people told me it takes three to four months for them to get their will back from any of the law firms or chambers they approach. Whereas in our case, it would take days or weeks tops. And the weeks would be because the client is not giving us the documents as quickly as possible,” Hamel-Smith said.
On the ExeQtrust website, the public is told that the app was programmed from a practical perspective as it contains the specificities and details that third parties like clerks at the motor vehicular licencing office OR the tellers at financial institutions look for when the will’s executor visits those offices (with the grant of probate and the will) to transfer the deceased’s assets to the intended beneficiaries.
Generally, most of the preparation of the will is done using the technology available: the details of the assets and the wishes of the client on the inheritors are input using the app; questions can be asked and answered using email and face-to-face consultations can be done using Teams, the video conferencing app. For most clients, the only time they come into the office is to sign the will.
“I will say that there are older clients in Trinidad who just want to meet in person, when it comes to the preparation of a will. I have had those couples and I will meet with them. I have not yet charged a different fee for those in-person consultations because, as far as I am concerned, it is the same hour I would spend on Teams that I spend with them in person,” said Hamel-Smith.
The EQ will app was created in India based on the advice of someone in the local tech community, who said that that would be quicker. She did a Request for Quotes (RFQ) in India, narrowed it down to two firms and then contracted one in April. The app was supposed to have been completed by June, but the level of detail required for it meant that it was completed at the end of August.
The will-generator app, which cost US$5,000 to create, was tested in September and October, and launched on social media on Friday, November 18. Over the first weekend, 13 people accessed the app, created accounts and started populating them. One early user completed populating the app and had his will in hand by Monday November 21.
Asked if she anticipates that the winding up of the CLICO Investment Fund on January 2, 2023, would lead to business for her company, Hamel-Smith said: “I have had clients who only came for financial planning services, saying that they would do their will later. These people would now be coming into an asset—whatever they invested plus the interest they earned—so I would want them to sit with me and figure out what is paying the best return or the mix of options that is paying the best return now, and how that investment aligns with their future goals and intended beneficiaries.”
With regard to the provision of financial planning services, Hamel-Smith stressed that she only educates clients on available options and does not advise or direct clients on what they should choose.
About ExeQtrust
ExeQtrust Ltd was established in August 2021, in the midst of the Government-mandated lockdown. The company is owned by Hamel-Smith and her husband, Glenn Hamel-Smith, who is a partner at the corporate law firm M Hamel Smith & Co.
She was hired out of law school as a litigator by Hamel Smith & Co and worked there for three years. She spent two years in England reading for an MBA at Oxford-Brookes University, England.
After furthering her studies, she returned to T&T to work for RBC at its trust company, first as its attorney and then as the head, where she acquired expertise in, among other things, pension plan administration, personal trusts and estate planning, including will preparation.
She worked at RBC from 2006 to 2015, the last three years of which she spent at RBC Bank, as regional vice president of financial planning with 12 employees in three countries reporting to her.
When she left RBC—mainly because the job involved frequent travel and she had had a second baby—Hamel-Smith went to the TTIFC—the company set up by the Government to seek foreign investment in the financial services sector—as its regional area vice president. She spent close to three years at the TTIFC, which also involved extensive travelling.
She was headhunted by Sandra ChinYuen Kee, the chair of Global Financial Brokers Ltd and Total Benefits Ltd, two insurance-related brokerages that focus on employee benefits comprising annuities, pensions and health and life insurance. Within a year, she became CEO there.
“That rounded out my experience on the insurance side. If you are looking at holistic financial and estate planning, which I have now dubbed your future planning, I did not have anything on the insurance side.
“Everything I have done has led me to this point of being able to establish ExeQtrust, which provides a neutral, independent, holistic and concierge future-planning service for individuals who are interested in estate planning, financial planning, probate and will preparation,” Hamel-Smith, who has been an attorney for 21 years, told Express Business in an interview last week.